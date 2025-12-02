Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2025 : € 20,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Other links
Summary sheet
TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Related public register
05/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Related press
Sweden: Pioneer ECAPS gets EIB financing to develop cutting-edge technologies for space and defence
Parent project
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
12 November 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2025
20250312
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
ECAPS AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 46 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims to develop and qualify green propulsion systems based on the monopropellant LMP-103S. It includes prototype fabrication, testing infrastructure upgrades, and subsystem engineering to advance thruster units in the 10?220 N range from TRL 3?5 to TRL 8?9. The goal is to enable deployment on large spacecraft platforms with modular, standards-compliant subsystems. In parallel, the project is expanding into bipropellant systems, gas generators, and Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) as alternatives to hydrazine-based solutions in launch vehicles and spaceplanes. Applications in underwater vehicles will also be explored to broaden commercial potential beyond the space sector.

The aim is to support research, development, and innovation (RDI) investments, which includes extending its green propellant-based propulsion platform into high-thrust, dual-use, and non-space domains.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The related activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) therefore no EIA is required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
2 December 2025
4 December 2025
Related documents
05/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL
Link to source
Summary sheet
TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Other links
Data sheet
TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Related press
Sweden: Pioneer ECAPS gets EIB financing to develop cutting-edge technologies for space and defence

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Publication Date
5 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251809431
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250312
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Other links
Summary sheet
TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Data sheet
TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Related press
Sweden: Pioneer ECAPS gets EIB financing to develop cutting-edge technologies for space and defence
Parent project
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Pioneer ECAPS gets EIB financing to develop cutting-edge technologies for space and defence
Other links
Data sheet
TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Summary sheet
TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Related public register
05/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)
Parent project
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications