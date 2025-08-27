SCALE UP - DRONE SYSTEMS II

The Project strengthens European industrial competitiveness and autonomy providing critical defence capabilities for the European armed forces. The Project's activities are eligible for EIB financing and in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital, and Human Capital) public policy goal. Moreover, the Project contributes to the EIB core strategic priorities "Security and Defence" and "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU).





The investments to be financed support the EU policy priorities under Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27 as well as the reduction of the capability gaps identified by the European Commission's "European Defence - Readiness 2030" White Paper.





The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that generate significant positive knowledge and technology externalities.





The Project is crucial to sustain the Promoter's long-term competitiveness and to consolidate its position as innovative European player in the field of uncrewed aerial vehicle technologies. The Project strengthens the expertise of an EU defence equipment supplier, supporting the European defence supply chain and its resilience, boosting industrial competitiveness, and fostering economic growth and employment.





The Project is expected to generate significant knowledge spillovers. Moreover, the Project will address critical capability gaps in European military forces while enabling new civilian applications for advanced aerial intelligence.





The Promoter is a growth stage company that has substantial financing needs to fund its growth. The EIB's Scale-Up loan would contribute to the funding of that growth with comparably little restrictions (e.g. no financial covenants) and high flexibility (long availability period, bullet structure with long maturity). It would thereby help to diversify the Company's capital structure away from expensive equity funding and reduce the dilution of the founder and management team. The envisaged EIB financing provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the Project, facilitating other financiers.



