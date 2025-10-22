Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
TECHEU SCALE UP - FINTECH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 9,000,000
France : € 17,000,000
Italy : € 44,000,000
Services : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2025 : € 9,000,000
3/12/2025 : € 17,000,000
3/12/2025 : € 44,000,000
Release date
11 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2025
20250153
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU SCALE UP - FINTECH
SCALAPAY SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 173 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the promoter’s investment plan in strengthening its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities (RDI) activities. The promoter, Scalapay, has developed a fintech payments platform operating in Southern Europe (Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal). The investment plan focuses on improving fraud-detection algorithms, enhancing security and user flexibility, and supporting growth through better data strategies, real-time analytics dashboards, and seamless system integration. These efforts aim to position Scalapay as a leader in intelligent financial decision-making and user engagement.

The aim is to support the promoter’s efforts, which are expected to generate beneficial knowledge and technological externalities through the expansion of its intelligent financial decision-making Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) fintech service across several EU countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities will be carried out in existing buildings, with no significant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU); therefore, no EIA is required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 October 2025
3 December 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU SCALE UP - FINTECH
Publication Date
11 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246366923
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250153
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
France
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
