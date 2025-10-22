TECHEU SCALE UP - FINTECH

Reference: 20250153

Release date: 11 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SCALAPAY SRL

The project will support the promoter’s investment plan in strengthening its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities (RDI) activities. The promoter, Scalapay, has developed a fintech payments platform operating in Southern Europe (Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal). The investment plan focuses on improving fraud-detection algorithms, enhancing security and user flexibility, and supporting growth through better data strategies, real-time analytics dashboards, and seamless system integration. These efforts aim to position Scalapay as a leader in intelligent financial decision-making and user engagement.

Objectives

The aim is to support the promoter’s efforts, which are expected to generate beneficial knowledge and technological externalities through the expansion of its intelligent financial decision-making Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) fintech service across several EU countries.

Sector(s)

Services - Financial and insurance activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 70 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 173 million

Environmental aspects

The RDI activities will be carried out in existing buildings, with no significant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU); therefore, no EIA is required.

Procurement

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Status

Signed - 3/12/2025