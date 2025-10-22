TECHEU SCALE UP - FINTECH

Release date: 11 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySCALAPAY SRL
Location
Description
The project will support the promoter’s investment plan in strengthening its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities (RDI) activities. The promoter, Scalapay, has developed a fintech payments platform operating in Southern Europe (Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal). The investment plan focuses on improving fraud-detection algorithms, enhancing security and user flexibility, and supporting growth through better data strategies, real-time analytics dashboards, and seamless system integration. These efforts aim to position Scalapay as a leader in intelligent financial decision-making and user engagement.
Objectives
The aim is to support the promoter’s efforts, which are expected to generate beneficial knowledge and technological externalities through the expansion of its intelligent financial decision-making Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) fintech service across several EU countries.
Sector(s)
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 173 million
Environmental aspects
The RDI activities will be carried out in existing buildings, with no significant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU); therefore, no EIA is required.
Procurement
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Status
Signed - 3/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).