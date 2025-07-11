ASL (IEU FT)

The project is in line with the InvestEU objectives of developing the European space sector. Aerospacelab is a Belgian small satellite manufacturer and emerging earth observation company. It sells micro-satellites for communication, earth observation, and in-orbit technology demonstrations. It also plans to operate an own satellite constellation to capture terrestrial imagery. Its space products and services have broad communication, earth monitoring, and research applications across industries like forestry, agriculture, defence, security, maritime, insurance or finance.





The project aligns with several EIB strategic priorities, including direct support to the EU's policy goals of accelerating innovation, digitalisation, security and defence, by funding state-of-art space technology and infrastructure critical to defence, commercial, and civilian activities (mass-manufacturing large satellite constellations rapidly for earth observation and communications). The project provides also indirect support to climate, agriculture and bioeconomy, through the positive global impact that satellite monitoring activities can have across a broad variety of industries, for instance in optimising the exploitation of scarce natural resources or reducing carbon footprint via optimised maritime routes.





The venture loan would also fill a funding gap in venture capital markets, helping Aerospacelab in scaling towards profitability and become a major European technology player in the global stage. It will co-finance research & development in Belgium (EU), to develop next-generation satellites and payloads. The loan will grant risk capital at longer maturities and later repayments than current market standards for venture debt, allowing greater managerial focus on business execution thanks to a more stable capital structure. The EIB support will signal an EU stamp of approval to the market, requiring further crowding-in of new capital to unlock the full EIB loan. The project would not be carried out by the EIB without the InvestEU support.