The space industry plays a central role in the modern economy. Globally, it represents a €500 billion sector, with around 20% of that activity based in Europe — roughly equivalent to the GDP of Portugal — and supports around 60,000 jobs across the continent. Space technologies generate data and services that feed into countless other industries, making them an essential input, rather than a niche activity.

Space is also a strategic domain for the economy and security. Space-based data is used in agriculture, transport and logistics, communications and the financial system, where it helps secure transactions. Many decision-making processes depend on space data, from managing infrastructure to monitoring risks. The same is true for security, where space technologies are critical for detecting and responding to threats.

Over the past ten to fifteen years, the space industry has changed dramatically. Easier access to space and large‑scale investment — particularly in the United States — have made it possible to launch many more satellites. As production and launch volumes increase, costs have fallen, transforming the economics of the sector and opening the door to new business models.

These changes are already shaping daily life in Europe. On average, a European citizen uses or benefits from 30 to 50 satellites, whether through weather forecasts, GPS navigation, highspeed internet or Earth observation. And this reliance on space-derived services is only expected to grow.

Investing in space comes with its own set of challenges. The sector combines deep tech innovation with infrastructure-like characteristics. Technological risks are high, development timelines are long and returns typically come later than in other technology sectors. At the same time, the space industry covers a wide range of technologies and use cases, with very different business models.

Europe has a strong industrial legacy in space, with established companies, skilled engineers and scientists, and a growing base of entrepreneurs. But competition from the United States and China has intensified. Supporting the full space ecosystem is essential if Europe is to maintain its industrial base and preserve sovereignty in a sector that is increasingly critical.

Among the industries more forward-looking developments are in-space manufacturing and experimentation, including biotech research in microgravity environments and the potential for data centres powered by solar energy generated in space.