Description

The EIB Group Whistleblowing Policy applies to all staff members of the EIB Group and any other person working for the EIB Group, including consultants and other service providers, to the extent that their contractual agreements with the EIB Group so provide. By setting out clear inside and outside reporting channels, ensuring maximum protection for any Whistleblower acting in good faith, for any person who supports the Whistleblower and for any person associated with a Whistleblower (i.e. a relative, partner or spouse working in the EIB Group), granting information rights to the Whistleblower, and condemning any retaliatory action or reprisals, the EIB Group Whistleblowing Policy allows any relevant persons to report serious misconduct.