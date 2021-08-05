Description

This document sets forth the policy of the EIB Group in preventing and deterring corruption, fraud, collusion, coercion, obstruction, theft at EIB Group premises, misuse of EIB Group resources or assets, money laundering and terrorist financing (jointly “Prohibited Conduct”) in its activities. It was approved by the EIF and the EIB Boards of Directors on 21 and 22 July 2021 respectively and becomes effective upon its publication on 5 August 2021. It replaces the EIB Anti-Fraud Policy dated 17 September 2013.