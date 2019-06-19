Description
The EIB Group aims to provide a positive working environment and ensure that all employees are treated with dignity and respect. To this end, the Dignity at Work Policy promotes a culture in which psychological and sexual harassment are considered unacceptable and are neither tolerated nor ignored.
Particular highlights of the Dignity at Work Policy include:
- A volunteer network of specially selected and trained colleagues, the Confidential Counsellors, who can provide assistance and support.
- A mediation procedure where both parties try to solve a difficult working situation at an early stage under the guidance of an external qualified mediator.
- A possibility to launch a formal inquiry procedure, carried out by an external impartial panel of experts. Under this formal procedure, the rights of defence and right to be heard of the parties are safeguarded and the effective protection of witnesses is foreseen.