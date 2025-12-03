Description

This new annual EIB Group-wide report improves the transparency, relevance and efficiency of information about misconduct cases originating from the Management Committee and EIB Group staff. The report consolidates information that was previously spread across different publications, providing a clear, transparent view of complaints, investigations and disciplinary actions at the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund. Data for 2022-2024 show a low incidence of serious breaches, demonstrating the effectiveness of strong internal controls and preventive measures put in place by the EIB Group.