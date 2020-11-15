  • Publication information

Our Climate Strategy helps us channel finance into projects that make big impacts on climate change. The coming years will be decisive in preventing the severe impacts of climate change and limiting global warming. This new version of the publication incorporates our stronger commitments on climate action and environmental sustainability, our work around the Paris Agreement, the latest developments in European and international climate policies, and the latest scientific evidence on climate change.