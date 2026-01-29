Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
What we offer

A focus on impact

EIB Global’s central goal is to increase its impact, in alignment with EU priorities. We finance sound projects developed to high standards, using our technical and financial expertise to promote inclusive and sustainable investment in partner countries.

Our products and services

We offer innovative financing solutions, as well as technical and financial expertise for projects that are good for people and planet.

Financial products

We offer loans, guarantees and equity investments for clients of all sizes

Advisory services

We share our technical and financial expertise with our clients

Donor partnerships

Our partnerships leave a lasting impact in developing countries

Global solutions

From climate action to inclusive growth, explore how the projects we finance address today’s global challenges.
Climate Gender equality Fragility and conflict
custom-preview

Challenge: Low-income countries are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including extreme weather, drought and flooding. Among the areas most at-risk are Sub-Saharan Africa, South and Southeast Asia, and small island-nations in the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Solution: In 2025, green finance accounted for 57% of our total spending in the European Union and beyond.

Shutterstock

Challenge: Nearly a billion women do not have a bank account, making up 55% of unbanked adults worldwide, according to the International Monetary Fund. This limits their ability to secure loans, contributing to their economic disenfranchisement.

Solution: Advancing women’s equality in banking and the workplace could add as much as $28 trillion to the global economy. That’s why we invest in helping women to expand their businesses in countries like Kenya.

EcoEnterprises Fund

Challenge: Today, nearly a quarter of the world’s population live in fragile or conflict-affected contexts or areas, driven by crises including armed conflict, forced displacement, food insecurity and climate change.

Solution: We have a long record of supporting human rights and investing in fragile and conflict-affected areas worldwide. In Colombia, we signed a €136 million loan with the bank Bancóldex to finance private-sector projects that support the country’s peace process through inclusive growth, job creation and poverty reduction in areas severely affected by fighting.

In focus

Financing across the globe

Our key investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere. In 2025, we invested €9 billion through EIB Global beyond the European Union.

The current crises require that these billions turn into trillions this decade by working with new partners, global financial institutions and the private sector.

 

Global stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work improves lives worldwide.

  •
    22 January 2026

    A breath of fresh air in African kitchens

    European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.

    Climate Diversity and gender Emissions Sustainability Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 25 November 2025

    Nadia Calviño featured on 'Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan'

    Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan is a critically acclaimed educational documentary TV series dedicated to highlighting some of the most critical stories that affect the way consumers live across the planet. Empowered airs on public television stations across the United States with shorter segments also featured on major news and lifestyle channels.

    EIB Group President Nadia Calviño was invited as a guest with 2X Global CEO Jessica Espinoza for the latest season of the series “Beyond the Bottom Line: Investing for Impact,” exploring how investment can be leveraged for positive impact. In this segment they discuss how our organisations work together and in the wider finance ecosystem to mobilise capital at scale for the economic empowerment of women and girls globally.

    Interviews Diversity and gender Management committee Nadia Calviño Global development
  • 21 November 2025

    On the Ground | A Woman Electrician? Yes!

    Step into Brazil’s dynamic energy sector and discover how Neoenergia’s pioneering Electricians School is transforming women's lives.

    Diversity and gender Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Energy
  • 18 November 2025

    Building bridges in a divided world

    The European Investment Bank is strengthening the EU-Latin America partnership with climate action, infrastructure and support for sustainable development.

    Interviews Institutional SMEs Transport Partnerships Partners Climate Management committee Nadia Calviño Brazil Costa Rica Panama Ecuador Chile Colombia Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 6 November 2025

    Our shared journey: Staying the course on climate action in Latin America

    Climate change knows no borders. In 2024, the EIB Group provided €1.2 billion in financing for projects across Latin America and the Caribbean, the vast majority of which was directly allocated to initiatives that mitigate or adapt to climate change.

    Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 30 October 2025

    A dream from drips and drops

    Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco

    Water SMEs Climate Energy savings Water, wastewater management Solar power Climate action Development solutions Sustainability Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 16 October 2025

    Empowering SMEs in MENA: How the TCP is driving growth and innovation

    Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the MENA region’s economy – creating jobs, powering industries and driving innovation. Yet many face challenges in accessing finance and competing globally.

    The EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme (TCP), developed by the European Investment Bank and the European Union, is helping SMEs overcome these barriers. Through long-term funding, guarantees and technical assistance, the TCP is enabling businesses to grow, go greener and expand internationally.

    Discover how the TCP is making a difference in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan and beyond – strengthening supply chains, supporting decarbonisation and building a new generation of sustainable entrepreneurs.

    Are you ready to grow? Learn how the TCP can support your business today.

    Institutional European Commission SMEs Partnerships Partners Mandates and partnerships Jordan Tunisia Morocco Egypt Southern Neighbourhood Global development
  • 15 October 2025

    Green means go

    EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action

    SMEs Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate Advisory services Renewable energy Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 2 October 2025

    Global partnerships build stronger Zimbabwe economy

    Partnerships between Africa and Europe focus on private businesses as building blocks for more jobs and more stable communities

    Social sustainability Youth Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Italy Germany Denmark The Netherlands Zimbabwe United Kingdom European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 July 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

    Banking Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate change Climate Climate action Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 17 July 2025

    EIB Global: Shaping a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive world

    Find out how EIB Global is bringing jobs, clean water, electricity and better healthcare to millions of people worldwide in our new Global Impact Report.

    Global development

Our publications

Understanding the global landscape is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

  • 29 January 2026

    Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025

    The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.

    Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 29 January 2026

    The EIB Group Operational Plan 2026-2028

    Under the new Group Operational Plan, the EIB Group will pursue an ambitious signature volume of €100 billion in 2026. This financing will target transformative investments in areas such as innovation, competitiveness, and security and defence.

    Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 12 November 2025

    Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs)

    This brochure presents the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs), a partnership of 29 major development banks led by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

    Institutional MDBs Partnerships Partners Global development
  • 15 October 2025

    EIB Global strategic orientation

    The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.

    Global development
  • 30 June 2025

    EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025

    At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.

    Urban development Social sustainability SMEs Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 28 April 2025

    European Investment Bank Group Evaluation Activity Report 2024 and Work Programme 2025-2027

    This annual report describes the 11 evaluations conducted by the EIB’s independent evaluation function in 2024 and outlines the division’s programme for 2025-2027.

    Global development Climate and environment
  • 30 January 2025

    Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

    Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

    Cybersecurity Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Climate Digital and telecoms Technology Climate action Investment European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Energy
  • 7 November 2024

    Finance in Africa

    The ninth annual Finance in Africa report shows that financial conditions are improving in Africa but access to finance remains a severe constraint to economic development.

    Fintech Institutional Banking Financial institutions Partners Climate Digital and telecoms Climate finance Financial instruments Finance Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 5 November 2024

    Constructing Education: Building for impact

    A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.

    Infrastructure Education and training Global development Social infrastructure
  • 28 October 2024

    Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

    Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.

    Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 12 September 2024

    Trust funds in action (2024)

    Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.

    African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 11 July 2024

    The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023

    This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.

    Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 June 2024

    EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap

    The 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap outlines the eight key interrelated priorities and new programmes to contribute to closing Europe’s investment gap, within an ambitious annual financing scenario.

    Investor relations Digital and telecoms Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Security and defence Climate and environment
  • 13 June 2024

    EIB Global Impact Report 2023/2024

    Covering EIB Global’s activities in 2023, this annual report shows how these activities are aligned with EU priorities and initiatives in different regions.

    Urban development Social sustainability SMEs Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 29 November 2023

    EIB Global Strategic Roadmap

    The “EIB Global Strategic Roadmap: EU Finance for a Sustainable Future" provides an overall narrative that explains EIB Global’s direction of travel in the coming years to improve its impact beyond the European Union and the need for a new approach.

    Global development
  • 27 November 2023

    EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience

    This document presents the overarching approach through which EIB Global, together with partners, can support countries, clients and organisations in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.

    Global development
  • 27 September 2023

    Finance in Africa: Uncertain times, resilient banks - African finance at a crossroads

    The eighth annual Investment in Africa report underscores the need for international support and sustainable finance to advance economic development and climate change in the continent.

    Economics Global development Climate and environment
  • 4 September 2023

    Climate risks for Latin America and the Caribbean

    The study of climate risks in Latin America and the Caribbean is expanded to analyse the region’s banking sector exposure to climate change

    Brazil Costa Rica Dominican Republic Paraguay Suriname Saint Kitts and Nevis Argentina Aruba Ecuador Antigua and Barbuda Bahamas Peru Guatemala Chile Barbados Dominica Uruguay El Salvador Jamaica Virgin Islands (British) Venezuela Honduras Curaçao Anguilla Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mexico Grenada Colombia Guyana Belize Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Global development
  • 29 August 2023

    The EIB in Asia and the Pacific

    The EIB has been actively supporting long-term investment projects in Asia and the Pacific for over 30 years in support of EU priorities notably related to climate action, the efforts taken to combat climate change and its impacts.

    Regional - Pacific Asia and the Pacific Global development
  • 14 July 2023

    The Global Gateway in Latin America and the Caribbean

    This publication gives an overview of the Global Gateway, its mission, activities and investments in Latin America and the Caribbean.

    Brazil Dominican Republic Argentina Ecuador Latin America and the Caribbean Global development
Want to stay informed?

Sign up to the EIB Global newsletter to receive a bi-monthly selection of our best content:

  • News and blogs about our latest projects across the globe
  • Podcasts and videos on current EIB Global topics
  • Recent developments of our flagship initiative

