What we offer

Our key investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere. In 2025, we invested €9 billion through EIB Global beyond the European Union.
The current crises require that these billions turn into trillions this decade by working with new partners, global financial institutions and the private sector.
Global stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work improves lives worldwide.
-
A breath of fresh air in African kitchens
European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.
-
Nadia Calviño featured on 'Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan'
Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan is a critically acclaimed educational documentary TV series dedicated to highlighting some of the most critical stories that affect the way consumers live across the planet. Empowered airs on public television stations across the United States with shorter segments also featured on major news and lifestyle channels.
EIB Group President Nadia Calviño was invited as a guest with 2X Global CEO Jessica Espinoza for the latest season of the series “Beyond the Bottom Line: Investing for Impact,” exploring how investment can be leveraged for positive impact. In this segment they discuss how our organisations work together and in the wider finance ecosystem to mobilise capital at scale for the economic empowerment of women and girls globally.
-
On the Ground | A Woman Electrician? Yes!
Step into Brazil’s dynamic energy sector and discover how Neoenergia’s pioneering Electricians School is transforming women's lives.
-
Building bridges in a divided world
The European Investment Bank is strengthening the EU-Latin America partnership with climate action, infrastructure and support for sustainable development.
-
Our shared journey: Staying the course on climate action in Latin America
Climate change knows no borders. In 2024, the EIB Group provided €1.2 billion in financing for projects across Latin America and the Caribbean, the vast majority of which was directly allocated to initiatives that mitigate or adapt to climate change.
-
A dream from drips and drops
Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco
-
Empowering SMEs in MENA: How the TCP is driving growth and innovation
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the MENA region’s economy – creating jobs, powering industries and driving innovation. Yet many face challenges in accessing finance and competing globally.
The EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme (TCP), developed by the European Investment Bank and the European Union, is helping SMEs overcome these barriers. Through long-term funding, guarantees and technical assistance, the TCP is enabling businesses to grow, go greener and expand internationally.
Discover how the TCP is making a difference in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan and beyond – strengthening supply chains, supporting decarbonisation and building a new generation of sustainable entrepreneurs.
Are you ready to grow? Learn how the TCP can support your business today.
-
Green means go
EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action
-
Global partnerships build stronger Zimbabwe economy
Partnerships between Africa and Europe focus on private businesses as building blocks for more jobs and more stable communities
-
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
-
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
-
EIB Global: Shaping a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive world
Find out how EIB Global is bringing jobs, clean water, electricity and better healthcare to millions of people worldwide in our new Global Impact Report.
Our publications
Understanding the global landscape is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
-
Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.
-
The EIB Group Operational Plan 2026-2028
Under the new Group Operational Plan, the EIB Group will pursue an ambitious signature volume of €100 billion in 2026. This financing will target transformative investments in areas such as innovation, competitiveness, and security and defence.
-
Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs)
This brochure presents the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs), a partnership of 29 major development banks led by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
-
EIB Global strategic orientation
The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.
-
EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025
At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.
-
European Investment Bank Group Evaluation Activity Report 2024 and Work Programme 2025-2027
This annual report describes the 11 evaluations conducted by the EIB’s independent evaluation function in 2024 and outlines the division’s programme for 2025-2027.
-
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
-
Finance in Africa
The ninth annual Finance in Africa report shows that financial conditions are improving in Africa but access to finance remains a severe constraint to economic development.
-
Constructing Education: Building for impact
A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.
-
Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean
Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.
-
Trust funds in action (2024)
Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.
-
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023
This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.
-
EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap
The 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap outlines the eight key interrelated priorities and new programmes to contribute to closing Europe’s investment gap, within an ambitious annual financing scenario.
-
EIB Global Impact Report 2023/2024
Covering EIB Global’s activities in 2023, this annual report shows how these activities are aligned with EU priorities and initiatives in different regions.
-
EIB Global Strategic Roadmap
The “EIB Global Strategic Roadmap: EU Finance for a Sustainable Future" provides an overall narrative that explains EIB Global’s direction of travel in the coming years to improve its impact beyond the European Union and the need for a new approach.
-
EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience
This document presents the overarching approach through which EIB Global, together with partners, can support countries, clients and organisations in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.
-
Finance in Africa: Uncertain times, resilient banks - African finance at a crossroads
The eighth annual Investment in Africa report underscores the need for international support and sustainable finance to advance economic development and climate change in the continent.
-
Climate risks for Latin America and the Caribbean
The study of climate risks in Latin America and the Caribbean is expanded to analyse the region’s banking sector exposure to climate change
-
The EIB in Asia and the Pacific
The EIB has been actively supporting long-term investment projects in Asia and the Pacific for over 30 years in support of EU priorities notably related to climate action, the efforts taken to combat climate change and its impacts.
-
The Global Gateway in Latin America and the Caribbean
This publication gives an overview of the Global Gateway, its mission, activities and investments in Latin America and the Caribbean.
