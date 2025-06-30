Description

Discover how the EIB is shaping a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive world though its support to countries outside the European Union. The EIB Group Global Impact Report 2024/2025 offers a compelling look into Europe’s pivotal role as an anchor of stability and innovation, spotlighting the EIB’s strategic investments in climate action, digital connectivity, gender equality, and the reconstruction of Ukraine. With €7.9 billion signed across 102 projects—60% of which target climate action and environmental sustainability—this report reveals how EIB Global delivers tangible results: clean electricity for millions, safe water access, and vital support for jobs and health. Unique insights into innovative financing tools and partnership-driven approaches highlight how the EIB aligns with evolving EU objectives and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. What does it take to drive real impact in an ever-changing world? Explore the report to see how the EIB Group is redefining global development for a prosperous, peaceful future.