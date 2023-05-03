  • Publication information

    3 May 2023

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5562-8 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/353955

    • Related tags

    • Diversity and gender
    • Migration
    • Social sustainability
    • Fragility and conflict
    • Global development
    • Social and territorial cohesion
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Description

The European Investment Bank plants the seeds for many future success stories. Now another seed has been planted: EIB Global, the EIB’s development arm, which began operating in 2022. This report tells the stories of projects that make a difference on the ground, with sections on Ukraine, sustainability, climate and energy. The challenges we face know no borders. EIB Global represents our commitment to sustainable and inclusive societies everywhere.

Please see our related story: The story and the impact

3 May 2023

EIB Global Report 2022/2023 — The impact

Looking back on EIB Global’s first year, this report details the impact of EIB Global operations, accompanied by an analysis of the development challenges in different regions, and in light of the main EU priorities.
Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Global development Social and territorial cohesion