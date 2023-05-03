Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Description

The European Investment Bank plants the seeds for many future success stories. Now another seed has been planted: EIB Global, the EIB’s development arm, which began operating in 2022. This report tells the stories of projects that make a difference on the ground, with sections on Ukraine, sustainability, climate and energy. The challenges we face know no borders. EIB Global represents our commitment to sustainable and inclusive societies everywhere.

Please see our related story: The story and the impact