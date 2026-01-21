Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
PASSA – Project Advisory Support Service Agreement

We make strategic EU-funded projects happen. Our experts, local partners and external consultants on the ground provide technical assistance to boost public sector investments.

PASSA helps projects funded by the European Union and its objective is to accelerate project execution and speed up EU structural and investment funds absorption.

Our Project Advisory Support Service Agreements are flexible instruments offering tailor-made advisory to project teams and local administrations responsible for public sector investments.

Our tailor made services

Our experts and consultants deliver advisory services that focus on strategic infrastructure projects and public procurement systems.

We provide hands-on support during all phases of project delivery, and where needed during project preparation. At all times, we work closely with the local teams and authorities to ensure knowledge transfer to the local staff.

MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL SYSTEMS SUPPORT
  • guidelines on eligibility, sectoral guidance, checklists
  • instructions
  • legal and technical expert opinions
  • project technical evaluations
  • training and capacity building
  • risk analysis
INSTITUTIONAL CHANGE SUPPORT
  • internal control framework
  • ex-ante control in public procurement
  • support in setting up new institutions
PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION SUPPORT
  • structuring and supporting Project Implementation Units
  • reviewing and drafting tender documentation
  • advising during the tendering process, contract management, support during take-over of infrastructure

Cost transparency

The client pays for our advisory services through their own funds. These may be reimbursed by EU funds if the advisory is part of an EU-funded project. Our advisory services also complement structural programme loans.

Who is eligible

Public sector
  • EU Member States
  • Government organisations
  • Public corporations
  • Regional, local and municipal authorities
Private sector
  • Private entities planning to develop and implement infrastructure investments

How to apply

If you wish to get in touch with us, contact passa@eib.org. We will assess your needs and make a tailored proposal.

Featured projects

Browse our interactive map to find out more about projects supported through PASSA in Bulgaria and Romania.

EIB advisory

Through EIB Advisory we provide over a half century of knowledge, and we tailor solutions to each client's needs. This increases the impact of our financing and ensures your project's success.

