ELENA – European Local ENergy Assistance

How to apply

Do you have a plan for a sustainable investment that could benefit from ELENA technical assistance? Contact us at elena@eib.org and use the pre-application form.

If your project meets the eligibility criteria and is selected for full appraisal, our experts will help you develop, refine and finalise a request for approval by the European Commission. At this step you will need to complete one of the following forms:

You will also need to fill the declaration by the applicant. By submitting the declaration, you agree to ELENA’s Privacy Policy.

The European Commission will provide the final approval based on our assessment.