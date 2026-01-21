Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ELENA – European Local ENergy Assistance

Unlocking investment in energy efficiency and sustainable mobility

Download the ELENA brochure  

The ELENA facility provides technical assistance grants for the design and implementation of energy efficiency, building integrated renewable energy investments and innovative urban transport.

In 2025, we signed a record €47 million in grant financing with project beneficiaries. In total, ELENA has provided €374 million in grants across 206 projects throughout the European Union, supporting investments of over €12.7 billion, as of end 2025.

ELENA is a joint initiative by:

EIB logo vertical 1-1
Logo
InvestEU logo

What we offer

We provide technical assistance grants for public and private entities, covering up to 90% of the project’s preparation costs. Our support focuses in the following three areas:

Energy efficiency

We support the preparation of projects that improve energy efficiency and renewable energy use in buildings. Such projects include:

  • energy efficiency in residential and non-residential buildings
  • energy efficiency in production facilities from small and medium-sized businesses and midcaps
  • building-integrated renewables, such as solar panels
  • public lighting
  • district heating, including combined heat and power plants, and biomass boilers
  • smart grids

  We support investment programmes above €30 million with a three-year period.

Residential sector

We help private individuals and homeowner associations prepare and implement energy efficiency renovations and renewable energy projects for residential buildings, targeting privately and publicly owned:

  • single-family buildings
  • multi-family buildings

  We support investment programmes above €30 million with a three-year period.

Sustainable transport

We provide technical assistance grants to innovative transport and mobility projects that save energy and reduce emissions. We particularly support:

  • projects that promote the use of alternative fuels in urban mobility, such as converting vehicle fleets from diesel to electric and hydrogen-fuelled
  • investments in new, large-scale, energy-efficient transport and mobility measures in urban areas, for example tram lines

  We support investment programmes above €30 million with a four-year period.

Eligibility

Who is eligible

We can provide technical assistance to the following types of entities:

Public sector

  • EU Member States
  • government organisations
  • regional, local and municipal authorities
  • public corporations
  • financial institutions

Private sector

  • private entities planning to develop and support eligible investments, such as associations, banks and mixed public/private entities;
  • other private associations, for example social housing associations and homeowner associations.

  Projects receiving grants should not aim to generate profit.

What is eligible

Eligible activities for ELENA grants include:

  • technical studies, energy audits
  • business plans and financial advisory
  • legal advice
  • tendering procedure preparation
  • project bundling
  • project management

Frequently asked questions  

How to apply

Do you have a plan for a sustainable investment that could benefit from ELENA technical assistance? Contact us at elena@eib.org and use the pre-application form.

If your project meets the eligibility criteria and is selected for full appraisal, our experts will help you develop, refine and finalise a request for approval by the European Commission. At this step you will need to complete one of the following forms:

You will also need to fill the declaration by the applicant. By submitting the declaration, you agree to ELENA’s Privacy Policy.

The European Commission will provide the final approval based on our assessment.

Our projects

Ongoing projects

Find out more about the ongoing projects supported by ELENA.

Go to list  

Completed projects

Find out more about the completed projects that received support by ELENA.

Go to list  

ELENA on the map

Our interactive map features the most relevant ELENA projects across Europe.

Explore the map  

Highlights

Discover how ELENA helps public authorities and private entities implement energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable transport projects.

  •
    29 November 2022

    Building up energy efficiency, brick by brick

    Europe’s cities and regions slash costs and emissions with energy efficiency investments supported by the European Investment Bank.

    ELENA SMEs Climate Climate finance Energy efficiency Energy transformation Spain Lithuania Belgium Portugal European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 14 November 2019

    Our clean energy projects

    An overview of how the EU climate bank’s clean energy projects have been financing the transition towards greener energy

    ELENA Energy
  • 23 March 2018

    Tipperary cleans up the dust and creates low-energy superhomes

    Many Irish homes are heated with dirty coal fireplaces. The EU’s ELENA programme is helping Tipperary clean up with renewable energy.

    ELENA Infrastructure Transport Energy efficiency Circular economy Ireland European Union Climate Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 7 March 2018

    How to make an old castle on a hill cozy and warm

    Ljubljana’s public buildings were cold, leaky and expensive to heat. The ELENA programme financed a Slovenia energy efficiency makeover.

    ELENA Infrastructure Transport Energy efficiency Slovenia European Union Climate Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 5 May 2017

    Energy efficiency: Trams gain traction in Denmark

    Aarhus becomes the first Danish city to boast a tram system that provides increased mobility and saves emissions.

    ELENA Aarhus Infrastructure Urban development Environment Transport Tram Energy efficiency Light rail Urban mobility Pollution Denmark European Union Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 30 March 2017

    Energy-saving renovation: good for the planet… and for the wallet

    Thanks to ELENA, the EIB's technical assistance initiative, France’s first energy renovation public service is supporting the restoration of a thousand individual and collective housing units in Picardy’s stock of private residential properties.

    ELENA Energy savings Energy efficiency France European Union Energy

Dig deeper

EIB advisory

Through EIB Advisory we provide over a half century of knowledge, and we tailor solutions to each client's needs. This increases the impact of our financing and ensures your project's success.

Discover how  

Stay up to date

Publications
More publications
News
More press releases
Events