Clean energy lending is not only about protecting the environment. It is closely linked to creating jobs and improving quality of life. That’s why the European Investment Bank puts such an emphasis on its clean energy projects.

As the Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank approves our new energy lending policy, here’s an overview of how we have been financing the transition towards greener energy in recent years.

The transition to a carbon-neutral Europe requires investments that promote the use of electricity in transport and heating, instead of the more polluting fuels. It means financing for energy efficiency and renewable energy production capacity.

Fundamentally, the energy transition is about innovation. That could be new ways to store renewable energy or to improve electric vehicles.

How do these needs translate into numbers at the European Investment Bank?

Lately we have financed:

€28bn in renewable energy projects in the period 2013-2018. These are expected to develop 38,000 MW of generation capacity, producing enough clean energy for 45 million households around the world

€2.5-5 billion per year in energy efficiency projects, with a record year of nearly €5 billion in 2017

around €4 billion per year in European electricity grids

Renewable energy production can come from wind, solar, hydro, biomass or geothermal sources. The European Investment Bank also plays a key role in supporting emerging and experimental technologies.

The greatest part of green energy comes from wind, where the European Investment Bank has been a pioneer and a cornerstone investor in offshore wind, an area initially seen as too risky by the banks. Since the early 2000s, European Investment Bank lending has helped reduce the costs of offshore wind and increase its deployment. The EU bank financed the earliest projects in Denmark and supported offshore wind roll-out across northwestern Europe, even during the financial crisis. Backed by the Juncker Plan, the European Investment Bank reinforced its support for offshore wind in recent years.

To date, we have financed 38 wind energy projects. That corresponds to more than 8 GW of offshore wind capacity. Under the InnovFin Energy Demonstration Projects Facility, we’re even supporting floating wind farms.