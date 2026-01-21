Facility for Eastern Partnership Investment in Connectivity

Country: Republic of Moldova

Status: Ongoing

Promoter: Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development (MIRD)

The Government of Moldova, through the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development and its implementing agency, the National Road Administration (NRA), prepared a major investment programme to rehabilitate and upgrade key sections of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The initiative aims to enhance regional connectivity, road safety, and climate resilience, and to support Moldova’s integration with EU transport corridors. Rehabilitation of the M3 and R7 road sections (the “Project”) have been identified as priorities.

The M3 Road is a key national route connecting the capital, Chisinau, to Giurgiulesti – Moldova’s only port on the Danube River. It provides direct access to international waterways via the Giurgiulesti International Free Port, facilitating trade and the movement of goods and passengers in southern Moldova. As part of the TEN-T corridor, the M3 is critical to regional integration and economic development, linking Moldova with Romania and Ukraine.

The R7 Road is a major east-west corridor linking the Ukrainian border near Soroca to the Romanian border at Costesti. It supports cross-border movement of goods, people, and services through the Soroca and Costesti checkpoints. The R7 is vital for rural and agricultural development and plays a key role in facilitating agricultural exports between Ukraine and Romania. It also connects to the M5 Road, which links major cities such as Chisinau and Balti and extends to the northern Ukrainian border.

The Technical Assistance offered through EPIC will assess the viability of the selected road sections to advance the project towards approval and implementation. More specifically:

Technical and Economic Assessment

Environmental and Social Assessment

Procurement Support

Institutional Support for Road Transport EU Acquis incorporation in key areas

This Project aligns with the EU Global Gateway agenda to strengthen connectivity within the EU Neighbourhood, particularly along the TEN-T network.