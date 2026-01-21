Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
fi-compass

An advisory platform supporting the effective use of EU financial instruments

fi-compass is an advisory service platform designed to support the implementation of financial instruments co-funded by EU shared management funds. Jointly provided by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank, fi-compass helps managing authorities, financial intermediaries and other stakeholders to design, set up and implement financial instruments that align with EU policy goals, by providing practical know-how and learning tools.

EU financial instruments

Financial instruments – co-funded by EU shared management funds – include loans, guarantees, and equity investments, and leverage public funding to attract private investments. These instruments contribute to EU policy objectives, in particular economic growth, job creation, and social cohesion.

fi-compass supports the use of financial instruments under various EU shared management funds, including:

Eligibility

What we offer

fi-compass provides a complete set of tools and resources to support the design and implementation of financial instruments under EU shared management funds. These include:

  • Capacity building: Providing training sessions, seminars, workshops and online resources to support managing authorities and other stakeholders in the design, set-up and implementation of financial instruments under EU shared management.
  • Knowledge sharing: Facilitating the exchange of best practices and experiences among EU Member States and stakeholders.
  • Promotion of financial instruments: Raising awareness and promoting the use of financial instruments to enhance the impact of public resources.
  • Technical assistance: Offering expert advice and support to help design, implement and evaluate financial instruments in line with EU regulations and best practices.
Who is eligible
  • Managing authorities of EU shared management funds
  • Fund managers and national promotional banks involved in EU shared management funds
  • Intermediate bodies and financial intermediaries, such as banks, credit institutions and institutions providing guarantees
  • Social finance providers and microfinance institutions
Geographical eligibility

fi-compass is available across the EU Member States.

EIB advisory

Through EIB Advisory we provide over a half century of knowledge, and we tailor solutions to each client's needs. This increases the impact of our financing and ensures your project's success.

Discover how  

