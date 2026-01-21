fi-compass is an advisory service platform designed to support the implementation of financial instruments co-funded by EU shared management funds. Jointly provided by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank, fi-compass helps managing authorities, financial intermediaries and other stakeholders to design, set up and implement financial instruments that align with EU policy goals, by providing practical know-how and learning tools.
EU financial instruments
Financial instruments – co-funded by EU shared management funds – include loans, guarantees, and equity investments, and leverage public funding to attract private investments. These instruments contribute to EU policy objectives, in particular economic growth, job creation, and social cohesion.
fi-compass supports the use of financial instruments under various EU shared management funds, including:
Eligibility
fi-compass provides a complete set of tools and resources to support the design and implementation of financial instruments under EU shared management funds. These include:
- Capacity building: Providing training sessions, seminars, workshops and online resources to support managing authorities and other stakeholders in the design, set-up and implementation of financial instruments under EU shared management.
- Knowledge sharing: Facilitating the exchange of best practices and experiences among EU Member States and stakeholders.
- Promotion of financial instruments: Raising awareness and promoting the use of financial instruments to enhance the impact of public resources.
- Technical assistance: Offering expert advice and support to help design, implement and evaluate financial instruments in line with EU regulations and best practices.
- Managing authorities of EU shared management funds
- Fund managers and national promotional banks involved in EU shared management funds
- Intermediate bodies and financial intermediaries, such as banks, credit institutions and institutions providing guarantees
- Social finance providers and microfinance institutions
fi-compass is available across the EU Member States.