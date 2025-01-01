Greening Financial Systems technical assistance programme

The 2020s are the critical decade in the fight against climate change.

Regulators and financial institutions have a critical role as key players in the financial systems in addressing climate-related risks and directing financial flows to low-carbon and climate-resilient projects.

Though the Greening Financial Systems (GFS) technical assistance programme, the EIB has joined forces with BMWK, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, to provide tailor-made technical assistance to central banks, supervisors, and financial institutions to build climate resilient financial systems around the world.

The GFS technical assistance programme is funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) Fund and contributes to NDC Partnership’s Readiness support for greening central banks initiative.