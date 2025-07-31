About
Established in 2019 in partnership with the government of Germany, the International Climate Initiative (IKI) Fund aims to catalyse investment for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries. The IKI Fund seeks to do this by providing investment grants, financial instruments and technical assistance to public and private sector beneficiaries, as well as advisory services to central banks and financial institutions. It currently supports five initiatives funded by the International Climate Initiative: the Green Transition Facility Jordan, the Universal Green Energy Access Programme, the Greening Financial Systems Programme, the Renewable Energy Solutions Programme, and the 'Just Transition and Just Resilience' programme, which supports Ukraine’s gradual phasing-out of coal mining.
Expected impact
171 GWh/year electricity produced from renewable energy sources
More than 350 000 tons CO2 emissions avoided per year
14 600 jobs supported
Sustainable Development Goals
Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.
Operations eligible for financing under the IKI Fund must be in line with the EIB’s Climate Action eligibility criteria.
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
Overview of the IKI Fund
This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
A breath of fresh air powered by science
With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.
Our support for Ukraine in 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
The sunny side of green energy
Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.