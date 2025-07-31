Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
About

Established in 2019 in partnership with the government of Germany, the International Climate Initiative (IKI) Fund aims to catalyse investment for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries. The IKI Fund seeks to do this by providing investment grants, financial instruments and technical assistance to public and private sector beneficiaries, as well as advisory services to central banks and financial institutions. It currently supports five initiatives funded by the International Climate Initiative: the Green Transition Facility Jordan, the Universal Green Energy Access Programme, the Greening Financial Systems Programme, the Renewable Energy Solutions Programme, and the 'Just Transition and Just Resilience' programme, which supports Ukraine’s gradual phasing-out of coal mining.

At a glance

The IKI Fund supports ambitious climate action projects in developing and emerging economies.

m

Donor funds committed

m

Donor financing approved

Operations

bn

Total investment supported

Get involved

We are seeking additional donors for our successful Greening Financial Systems Programme, which aims to build climate-resilient financial systems around the world. The Programme directly supports the Paris Agreement goals by advancing the achievement of Nationally Determined Contributions in developing countries. Contributions from donor countries count as Official Development Assistance.

Check out our replenishment proposal and contact us for more information on how to contribute to EIB's Greening Financial Systems programme.

Contact us  

Our donors

   Germany is the first and currently only donor to the IKI Fund.

©Tom Washington/Getty Images

Expected impact

171 GWh/year electricity produced from renewable energy sources

More than 350 000 tons CO2 emissions avoided per year

14 600 jobs supported

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.

United Nations

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. The IKI Fund deploys investment grants and technical assistance supporting preparation and implementation of investments, as well as advisory services to central banks and financial institutions to contribute to greener financial systems. The Fund may also offer financial instruments such as partial portfolio guarantees that provide credit risk protection on a portfolio basis, and investments in junior tranches of layered funds crowding in private investors.

Find out more  
Yann Arthus-Bertrand

Eligibility

Operations eligible for financing under the IKI Fund must be in line with the EIB’s Climate Action eligibility criteria.

Key publications

31 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
31 July 2025

Overview of the IKI Fund

This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

