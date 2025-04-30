The Facility for Eastern Partnership Investment in Connectivity (EPIC) offers Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine free advisory support and technical assistance to improve transport connections.

Road, rail, air, maritime and intermodal transport projects are time and cost-intensive investments, which have an impact on economies and peoples’ lives for decades. Therefore, it is in everyone’s interest that project promotors plan thoroughly, according to current requirements and best international practices.

EPIC is an initiative funded by the European Union (EU) and managed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank.