PASSA – Project Advisory Support Service Agreement

PASSA helps projects funded by the European Union and its objective is to accelerate project execution and speed up EU structural and investment funds absorption.
Our Project Advisory Support Service Agreements are flexible instruments offering tailor-made advisory to project teams and local administrations responsible for public sector investments.
Our tailor made services
Our experts and consultants deliver advisory services that focus on strategic infrastructure projects and public procurement systems.
We provide hands-on support during all phases of project delivery, and where needed during project preparation. At all times, we work closely with the local teams and authorities to ensure knowledge transfer to the local staff.
- guidelines on eligibility, sectoral guidance, checklists
- instructions
- legal and technical expert opinions
- project technical evaluations
- training and capacity building
- risk analysis
- internal control framework
- ex-ante control in public procurement
- support in setting up new institutions
- structuring and supporting Project Implementation Units
- reviewing and drafting tender documentation
- advising during the tendering process, contract management, support during take-over of infrastructure
Cost transparency
The client pays for our advisory services through their own funds. These may be reimbursed by EU funds if the advisory is part of an EU-funded project. Our advisory services also complement structural programme loans.
Who is eligible
- EU Member States
- Government organisations
- Public corporations
- Regional, local and municipal authorities
- Private entities planning to develop and implement infrastructure investments
