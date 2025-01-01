What is TARGET
What services TARGET offers
Application process at a glance
Eligibility
Only entities based in a EU Coal+ region, as defined under the EU initiative for coal regions in transition, can apply for support under TARGET.
Potential beneficiaries are regional and local authorities, public and private project promoters and energy communities.
TARGET supports projects that fulfil the below criteria:
- the final beneficiary must be incorporated or established in a EU Coal+ region;
- the project must contribute to the transition of the EU Coal+ region;
- the project must be a clean energy or an energy efficiency project.
Examples of eligible projects include:
- a company rolling out clean energy production on former mining sites;
- a district heating company upgrading its distribution grid and decarbonising its heat source;
- a regional authority developing a pipeline of clean energy and energy efficiency projects for its coal-dependent communities;
- a coal mining town developing a building renovation programme for affected local communities;
- a local community intending to set up a new renewable energy community to help produce clean energy and reduce the energy bills of local consumers.
Clean energy projects are investment projects that generate power and heat from renewable energy sources. The EIB defines renewable energy sources in accordance with Article 2 of Directive (EU) 2018/2001, i.e. as “energy from renewable non-fossil sources, namely wind, solar (solar thermal and solar photovoltaic) and geothermal energy, ambient energy, tidal, wave and other ocean energy, hydropower, biomass, landfill gas, sewage treatment plant gas and biogases.” Investments in projects producing hydrogen from renewable sources and complying with the sustainability and GHG emission savings criteria of Directive (EU) 2018/2021 and Directive (EU) 2009/30 are also considered eligible.
Energy efficiency projects must fulfil the EIB Energy Efficiency Eligibility Criteria as outlined in the EIB Energy Lending Policy, subject to periodical updates.
Frequently asked questions
TARGET does not provide any sort of funding. The support comes in the form of expert advice for project preparation and implementation, provided by the dedicated EIB staff.
Eligibility check of the applications is performed by the dedicated EIB team. After the evaluation of application by the EIB, the final decision on the TARGET support is taken by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy (DG ENER). Find out more
No. Any potential beneficiary can submit their application at any time.