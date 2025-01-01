Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
TARGET

Technical Assistance for Regions Undergoing a Green Energy Transition

What is TARGET

TARGET is a joint European Commission-EIB technical assistance facility aimed at closely assisting EU coal, peat and oil shale regions with the identification and preparation of clean energy and energy efficiency projects to support a just transition. The facility is complementary to existing mechanisms, such as the Just Transition Mechanism.

TARGET will provide free technical support for sustainable investments and local jobs moving away from fossil fuel based activities.

List of Service Providers under TARGET for 2024  

What services TARGET offers

TARGET can help by providing:

  • Support in the identification and preparation of an individual project
  • Guidance to bring potential projects to mature level
  • Guidance on improving project quality and alignment to the relevant EU objectives
  • Guidance on potential sources of funding
  • Capacity building of beneficiaries by hands-on transfer of knowledge through guidance, documents, targeted training events, among others
  • Preparation of projects for support from other initiatives and support programmes
  • Support for public authorities in project pipeline development

Support will be provided by a dedicated team of EIB experts, such as economists, engineers, state aid and environmental specialists. Wherever needed, external service providers could be hired to assist our team of experts.

 

Check the projects already supported by TARGET  

Application process at a glance

Eligibility

Who can benefit

Only entities based in a EU Coal+ region, as defined under the EU initiative for coal regions in transition, can apply for support under TARGET.

Potential beneficiaries are regional and local authorities, public and private project promoters and energy communities.

What projects are eligible

TARGET supports projects that fulfil the below criteria:

Examples of eligible projects include:

  • a company rolling out clean energy production on former mining sites;
  • a district heating company upgrading its distribution grid and decarbonising its heat source;
  • a regional authority developing a pipeline of clean energy and energy efficiency projects for its coal-dependent communities;
  • a coal mining town developing a building renovation programme for affected local communities;
  • a local community intending to set up a new renewable energy community to help produce clean energy and reduce the energy bills of local consumers.

Clean energy projects are investment projects that generate power and heat from renewable energy sources. The EIB defines renewable energy sources in accordance with Article 2 of Directive (EU) 2018/2001, i.e. as “energy from renewable non-fossil sources, namely wind, solar (solar thermal and solar photovoltaic) and geothermal energy, ambient energy, tidal, wave and other ocean energy, hydropower, biomass, landfill gas, sewage treatment plant gas and biogases.” Investments in projects producing hydrogen from renewable sources and complying with the sustainability and GHG emission savings criteria of Directive (EU) 2018/2021 and Directive (EU) 2009/30 are also considered eligible.

Energy efficiency projects must fulfil the EIB Energy Efficiency Eligibility Criteria as outlined in the EIB Energy Lending Policy, subject to periodical updates.

How to apply

In order to apply for support, please submit the application form duly completed by email at target@eib.org.

Before submitting your application form, please read the Privacy statement for lending and other investment and advisory activities of the European Investment Bank (EIB), who will be performing the advisory services.

Applicants will be informed of the process for project selection and further steps after submitting their application. An agreement for the provision of advisory support under the TARGET will be signed with successful applicants.

Frequently asked questions

What kind of support does TARGET provide?

TARGET does not provide any sort of funding. The support comes in the form of expert advice for project preparation and implementation, provided by the dedicated EIB staff.

How are projects approved?

Eligibility check of the applications is performed by the dedicated EIB team. After the evaluation of application by the EIB, the final decision on the TARGET support is taken by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy (DG ENER). Find out more

Is there any deadline for applying?

No. Any potential beneficiary can submit their application at any time.