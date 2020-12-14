Qredits is one of the largest non-profit microfinance organisations in Europe and a long-standing partner of the European Investment Bank Group. In the past months, Qredits and the EU bank have been working hand in hand to help thousands of small businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic in the Netherlands.

When people and ideas matter

The little frisson every morning as André leaps out of bed is the same he had as a child, running in the Dutch countryside. Thrilled, curious and big-hearted. Qredits is a reflection of who he is and vice versa. “If your organization doesn’t inspire passion, I don’t think you’re going to succeed,” says the 49-year-old, who has raised his two teenage children with the same spirit.

COVID-19 blew up plans for many entrepreneurs, causing a lot of stress and panic. From the restaurant owner unable to pay the rent to the experienced manager struggling to stay afloat, Dutch entrepreneurs have had to rethink how they are going survive. André and his team of 25 loan officers listen carefully to each entrepreneur.

“Our conversation often digs deep into the uniqueness of each story. We ask questions, zoom in and help reframe our clients’ strengths and business plans into something viable,” says André. For him, a good match between the loan officer and the customer is crucial. It is clear that this sense of connection is a big part of the company’s urge to lend.