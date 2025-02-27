At the heart of European policy, the expansion of the Trans-European Transport and Energy Networks (TENs) remains one of our key objectives. Trans-European transport links increase the potential to generate trade, foster economic growth and boost competitiveness.
The EU’s Trans-European Networks policy links regional and national infrastructure to create coherent European systems. This includes both interconnection and interoperability, mainly for transport and energy, but also Information and Communications Technology (ICT).
Eligible countries
Whilst the EU is our main focus, TENs policy extends to the EU neighbours:
Our approach
The promotion of clean transport and energy infrastructure also contributes to the EIB’s long-term corporate objectives of sustainable, competitive and secure energy, as well as environmental protection and improvement.
We promote high-quality infrastructure:
- supporting the links between the 27 EU Member States and connecting the EU and the countries of the European Neighbourhood area,
- further enhancing interconnection and interoperability of existing national networks and access to the basic networks,
- ensuring that the benefits of the Trans-European Networks permeate over the whole EU territory.
Our support
The EIB contributes real value added to TENs energy and transport infrastructure projects, relying on its ability to:
- mobilise on competitive terms the large amounts necessary to co-finance the building of this infrastructure;
- offer maturities tailored to the long construction and operating periods of the schemes concerned;
- provide structured finance as a complement to commercial bank and capital market funding.
Our stories
-
Reverse combustion
German start-up INERATEC is decarbonising the aviation sector with sustainable jet-fuel made from green hydrogen, renewable energy—and the carbon dioxide that's causing climate change
-
Chipping in with €1 billion
Semiconductors are vital to almost every device. Dutch chipmaker NXP is developing the future versions of this key technology in Europe.
-
How to bring startups to global markets
EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups
-
An electrifying future
Three Italian engineers transform family business to develop wires that cut carbon emissions and improve electric-vehicle performance.
-
Oil of a different origin
Spanish company invests €1.2 billion in a new plant to turn used vegetable oils and by-products into biofuels that power diesel motors and jet engines.
-
Charging up France
A gigafactory for lithium-ion batteries in France create jobs and boost the European battery industry to drive cleaner mobility
-
‘We will never abandon them’
From hospitals to transport, EU bank support helps Ukrainian cities in the struggle to maintain access to water, electricity, heating and healthcare Country: Ukraine
-
The last green mile
Italy’s largest logistics operator replaces traditional vehicles with a zero-emissions fleet to deliver mail and parcels, cutting emissions
-
When the winds don’t blow
Two innovative Swedish battery companies aim to supply clean energy in the home and for your car, even when the sun’s not shining and the wind’s not blowing
-
Car battery tech charges ahead
With its demonstration concept a success, Sweden’s Northvolt aims to increase its innovative battery technology capacity with a new factory and a move into a carbon-neutral future
-
Tipperary cleans up the dust and creates low-energy superhomes
Many Irish homes are heated with dirty coal fireplaces. The EU’s ELENA programme is helping Tipperary clean up with renewable energy.
-
How to make an old castle on a hill cozy and warm
Ljubljana’s public buildings were cold, leaky and expensive to heat. The ELENA programme financed a Slovenia energy efficiency makeover.
Our products
We have a wide range of products to support public and private investments offering flexibility, expertise and creativity to get projects off the ground:
- Project loans
- Intermediated Loans
- European PPP expertise centre (EPEC)
- Guarantee instrument for TENs Transport
- Project bonds
- Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS)
* This designation is without prejudice to the positions expressed by the EU Member States on Kosovo’s status and is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 1244/1999 and the International Court of Justice Opinion of 22 July 2010 on Kosovo’s declaration of independence.
Stay up to date
- EIB bolsters EU defence with support for Danish seaport expansion
- Slovenia: EIB commits €250 million for second rail track in bid to promote sustainable transport
- Georgia: Another milestone for the EIB’s continuous support for the development of the East-West Highway
- Czech Republic: EIB signs CZK 24 billion green funding for railway modernisation
- Moldova: Team Europe - EIB supports faster EU integration of Moldova with €150 million investment in modern highways and improved road safety