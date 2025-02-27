Search En menu en ClientConnect
Trans-European Networks

At the heart of European policy, the expansion of the Trans-European Transport and Energy Networks (TENs) remains one of our key objectives. Trans-European transport links increase the potential to generate trade, foster economic growth and boost competitiveness.

The EU’s Trans-European Networks policy links regional and national infrastructure to create coherent European systems. This includes both interconnection and interoperability, mainly for transport and energy, but also Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Eligible countries

Whilst the EU is our main focus, TENs policy extends to the EU neighbours:

Our approach

The promotion of clean transport and energy infrastructure also contributes to the EIB’s long-term corporate objectives of sustainable, competitive and secure energy, as well as environmental protection and improvement.  

We promote high-quality infrastructure:

  • supporting the links between the 27 EU Member States and connecting the EU and the countries of the European Neighbourhood area,
  • further enhancing interconnection and interoperability of existing national networks and access to the basic networks,
  • ensuring that the benefits of the Trans-European Networks permeate over the whole EU territory.

Our support

The EIB contributes real value added to TENs energy and transport infrastructure projects, relying on its ability to:

  • mobilise on competitive terms the large amounts necessary to co-finance the building of this infrastructure;
  • offer maturities tailored to the long construction and operating periods of the schemes concerned;
  • provide structured finance as a complement to commercial bank and capital market funding.

Our stories

  •
    27 February 2025

    Reverse combustion

    German start-up INERATEC is decarbonising the aviation sector with sustainable jet-fuel made from green hydrogen, renewable energy—and the carbon dioxide that's causing climate change

    Electricity Transport Climate change Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Technology Emissions Sustainability Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 20 February 2025

    Chipping in with €1 billion

    Semiconductors are vital to almost every device. Dutch chipmaker NXP is developing the future versions of this key technology in Europe.

    Mobility Transport Climate Technology Development solutions Austria Romania Germany The Netherlands France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 6 February 2025

    How to bring startups to global markets

    EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups

    Start-ups Transport Networks Digital and telecoms Technology Science Artificial intelligence Western Balkans Development solutions Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure Energy
  • 12 December 2024

    An electrifying future

    Three Italian engineers transform family business to develop wires that cut carbon emissions and improve electric-vehicle performance.

    Mobility Transport Climate Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 2 December 2024

    Oil of a different origin

    Spanish company invests €1.2 billion in a new plant to turn used vegetable oils and by-products into biofuels that power diesel motors and jet engines.

    Environment Transport Climate Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 28 November 2023

    Charging up France

    A gigafactory for lithium-ion batteries in France create jobs and boost the European battery industry to drive cleaner mobility

    Transport InvestEU France European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 23 November 2023

    ‘We will never abandon them’

    From hospitals to transport, EU bank support helps Ukrainian cities in the struggle to maintain access to water, electricity, heating and healthcare Country: Ukraine

    Infrastructure Transport Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Social infrastructure Energy
  • 23 November 2022

    The last green mile

    Italy’s largest logistics operator replaces traditional vehicles with a zero-emissions fleet to deliver mail and parcels, cutting emissions

    Infrastructure Cities Urban development Transport Climate Energy savings Climate finance Decarbonisation Renewable energy Energy security Sustainable transport Italy European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 30 November 2020

    When the winds don’t blow

    Two innovative Swedish battery companies aim to supply clean energy in the home and for your car, even when the sun’s not shining and the wind’s not blowing

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Transport Venture debt Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 29 July 2020

    Car battery tech charges ahead

    With its demonstration concept a success, Sweden’s Northvolt aims to increase its innovative battery technology capacity with a new factory and a move into a carbon-neutral future

    Transport Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 23 March 2018

    Tipperary cleans up the dust and creates low-energy superhomes

    Many Irish homes are heated with dirty coal fireplaces. The EU’s ELENA programme is helping Tipperary clean up with renewable energy.

    ELENA Infrastructure Transport Energy efficiency Circular economy Ireland European Union Climate Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 7 March 2018

    How to make an old castle on a hill cozy and warm

    Ljubljana’s public buildings were cold, leaky and expensive to heat. The ELENA programme financed a Slovenia energy efficiency makeover.

    ELENA Infrastructure Transport Energy efficiency Slovenia European Union Climate Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
All stories  

Our products

We have a wide range of products to support public and private investments offering flexibility, expertise and creativity to get projects off the ground:

This designation is without prejudice to the positions expressed by the EU Member States on Kosovo’s status and is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 1244/1999 and the International Court of Justice Opinion of 22 July 2010 on Kosovo’s declaration of independence.

