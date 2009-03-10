Description

The need to provide freedom of movement of goods, persons, energy and information underpins the fundamental developmental and integration aims of the European Union (EU). At the heart of European policy, the expansion of the Trans-European Transport and Energy Networks (TENs) remains a key objective for the European Investment Bank (EIB), alongside other lending priorities, such as reinforcing economic and social cohesion in the EU, supporting EU energy objectives, forging links with EU partner countries and protecting the environment.