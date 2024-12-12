For many years, Paola Accati wanted to find a way to remove harmful solvents from a process to insulate electrical wires that was used by her family business. But the cost of research was too high.

“I had some good ideas and always wanted to find a way to do this, but I didn’t manage,” says Accati, who is retired from a former paint and wire insulation factory located on the outskirts of Turin.

A part of her family did find a solution eventually. Her nephew, Filippo Veglia, and two engineer friends, Francesco Taiariol and Piero Degasperi, invented ecofficient wire coating technology and process, which enable the production of sustainable, solvent-free, high-performance magnet wire s and founded Tau Group to manufacture it.

These advances make motors for electric vehicles as compact and efficient as possible, enabling and accelerating the transition to electrification and lower carbon emissions.

“The solution these guys invented is innovative, they address an emerging market need and a lack of good solutions from current producers,” says Alberto Casorati, the European Investment Bank loan officer who has worked on the Bank’s €20 million loan to Tau Group, signed in December 2024. “Tau Group has found this emerging pain point for clients, that’s why we invested in them.”

The financing, backed by the InvestEU programme, will help Tau Group expand electrical wire production from 2 000 tons a year to as much as 12 000 tons. The money also will be used to research better wires for the automotive and renewable energy sectors.