The legacy of a multi-generational business
After working for large corporations, Taiariol, Degasperi, and Veglia started a consulting firm in Turin in 2008, focusing on research and development in automation and robotics. A few years later, they realized that while they were good at coming up with new ideas, they also wanted to turn them into reality, taking full control of the process.
“On one hand, we had a strong desire to create something meaningful,” says Francesco Taiariol, Tau Group’s chief executive. “On the other hand, we inherited the legacy of this multi-generational business.”
That multigenerational business is Siva or Società Industriale Vernici e Affini, founded in 1945 by Federico Accati. Originally a paint company, it made products to coat and insulate magnet wires. Siva is probably best-known as the employer for thirty years of Primo Levi, the Jewish-Italian chemist who won fame for his Holocaust memoir “If This Is a Man”. Levi worked with Paola Accati, a chemistry graduate and daughter of the founder, Federico, whom she succeeded as chief executive in 1989.
At the very core of electrification
Magnet wire is a generic name for the electrical wire with a thin layer of insulation which confines electricity flowing through it to convert electrical energy to magnetic to mechanical energy and vice versa in electrical machines like motor, generators, and transformers. “As electric motors get more powerful, wires without proper insulation risk experiencing accelerated degradation and eventually short-circuiting,” explains the European Investment Bank loan officer Casorati.
The materials used in magnet wires haven’t changed much in the last sixty years, despite the fast-changing nature of electric machines. “This has become a problem, as these wires start to fail at 800 Volts, which is crucial for many applications in electric motors,” says Taiariol.
Tau Group’s DryCycle technology coats magnet wires with strong, flexible technopolymers with better chemical resistance, electrical insulation and thermal stability.
As a result, car manufacturers and electric motor designers can break the 800-Volt barrier and potentially reach 1 000 Volts.
TAU GROUP (IEU GT2)
The project concerns the scale-up of capacity of the existing production facility from the current 2,000 tons of wire/year to an annual capacity in the range of 8,000 to 12,000 tons of magnet wire used in all types of powertrain motors in automotive, renewable energy and consumer applications. The Project includes also Promoter's RDI including R&D facility and equipment capex, for the development of new wire solutions in automotive and adjacent markets. The investments are located in in Turin, Italy, for the period 2024-2027."