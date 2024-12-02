Hot, sizzling cooking oil can turn bland potatoes into crispy, delicious fries. Afterwards, that oil can still be processed into “biofuel” to power a truck or aeroplane. Produce enough biofuel, and you start to chip away at carbon emissions from all types of transport, particularly in hard-to-abate areas like heavy vehicles and aviation.

The Spanish company Moeve is building a second-generation biofuels production facility in Huelva, Andalusia, that will be able to turn 600 000 tonnes a year of used fatty residues, oils and other waste into HVO biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel. That’s equal to about 1% of all the aviation fuel consumed in Europe.

“What we are producing in this plant, which is pretty new, is renewable diesel fuel. It contains exactly the same molecule as normal diesel or kerosene for aviation,” says Matteo Vaglio, director of biofuels at Moeve, formerly known as Cepsa. “The only thing that changes is the origin of the molecule, which is not fossil but is biological. It comes from waste.”

The advantage, Vaglio explains, is that the biofuel can be used in existing diesel or aeroplane engines without any adaptation. “Zero investment is needed by the client to be able to use it,” he says. “You can go to the gas station today and fuel your car with 100% renewable fuel.”