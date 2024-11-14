Elektro Ljubljana, Slovenia’s largest electricity distribution network, took on the challenge of modernising and expanding the national grid to help meet the country’s climate targets. With electricity infrastructure that covers 30.4 % of the country, Elektro Ljubljana reaches every part of central and southeast Slovenia.

“With the planned investments, we enable the development of an electricity distribution network even in remote areas,” says Urban Likozar, president of Elektro Ljubljana’s management board. “In this way, we facilitate the economic and social progress of these parts of our country, which otherwise develop more slowly than the urban centres.”

It's an important step for Slovenia, which has made strong progress in using renewable energy. Hydropower and solar contribute a growing share of its electricity. Still, the country has ambitious targets: its National Energy and Climate Plan aims for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2033 compared to 2005 levels, and targets 33% of total energy consumption from renewables by 2030.

“One of the most compelling aspects of this project is its role in addressing Slovenia's urgent need for energy infrastructure that can integrate renewable sources, especially solar photovoltaic systems,” says Katja Belšak, a senior loan officer from the European Investment Bank, who is responsible for this project. “The rapid rise in photovoltaic installations has put immense pressure on the grid, causing delays and rejections in regions with overloaded infrastructure.”

The growing use of electricity for transport and heating in recent years has significantly increased the need for investment in electricity distribution infrastructure, particularly in remote areas.

In September 2024, the European Investment Bank signed a loan of €50 million to Elektro Ljubljana to expand and upgrade the power-distribution network in central and southeastern parts of the country from 2024 to 2026.