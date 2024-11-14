Elektro Ljubljana, Slovenia’s largest electricity distribution network, took on the challenge of modernising and expanding the national grid to help meet the country’s climate targets. With electricity infrastructure that covers 30.4 % of the country, Elektro Ljubljana reaches every part of central and southeast Slovenia.
“With the planned investments, we enable the development of an electricity distribution network even in remote areas,” says Urban Likozar, president of Elektro Ljubljana’s management board. “In this way, we facilitate the economic and social progress of these parts of our country, which otherwise develop more slowly than the urban centres.”
It's an important step for Slovenia, which has made strong progress in using renewable energy. Hydropower and solar contribute a growing share of its electricity. Still, the country has ambitious targets: its National Energy and Climate Plan aims for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2033 compared to 2005 levels, and targets 33% of total energy consumption from renewables by 2030.
“One of the most compelling aspects of this project is its role in addressing Slovenia's urgent need for energy infrastructure that can integrate renewable sources, especially solar photovoltaic systems,” says Katja Belšak, a senior loan officer from the European Investment Bank, who is responsible for this project. “The rapid rise in photovoltaic installations has put immense pressure on the grid, causing delays and rejections in regions with overloaded infrastructure.”
The growing use of electricity for transport and heating in recent years has significantly increased the need for investment in electricity distribution infrastructure, particularly in remote areas.
In September 2024, the European Investment Bank signed a loan of €50 million to Elektro Ljubljana to expand and upgrade the power-distribution network in central and southeastern parts of the country from 2024 to 2026.
Boosting renewable energy
Elektro Ljubljana’s electricity distribution network will be improved by upgrading overhead lines, installing underground cables, and refurbishing transformers and substations.
Devices like smart meters, EV charging stations and heat pumps will be installed, to manage energy needs better through clean energy and digital tools.
“By introducing smart meters and modernised infrastructure, citizens will become more engaged in managing their energy consumption, aligning their daily use with climate goals,” says Belšak, who is responsible for this project. “This link between local infrastructure improvements and global climate objectives is a practical and inspiring move towards sustainable development.”
By investing in a long-lasting electricity network, this project will help Slovenia transition to cleaner energy, reduce environmental impact, and make it easier to use electricity in transport, industry, and other sectors.
Slovenia's electricity grid will become more reliable and efficient, while keeping electricity prices affordable.
The project aligns with Slovenia’s climate goals, as well as those of the European Union, such as the RePowerEU initiative.
Tackling social cohesion
This investment supports economic and social cohesion by ensuring equal access to modern energy infrastructure across Slovenia.
Reinforcing the electrical grid will support the growth of rural and urban areas, creating balanced regional development.
In urban regions, a more resilient grid will encourage business expansion. In rural areas, a robust electrical system can attract new industries, because of improved access to reliable energy. It supports agricultural advances and makes it easier to integrate renewable energy sources, such as solar.
Support for Elektro Ljubljana's investment programme in its regional electricity distribution network over the period 2024-2026. This includes network reinforcements and refurbishments in high, medium and low voltage, targeting at maintaining the quality of supply, integration of renewable energy generation, catering for peak demand growth, as well as climate-proofing part of the network.