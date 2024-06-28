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ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - LJUBLJANA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2024 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - LJUBLJANA
Related press
Slovenia’s electricity grid to be upgraded with €50 million EIB loan to Elektro Ljubljana
Related story
Expanding green energy

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2024
20230907
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - LJUBLJANA
ELEKTRO LJUBLJANA PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 164 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Support for the Electro Ljubljana's investment programme in its regional electricity distribution network over the period 2024-2026. This includes network reinforcements and refurbishments in high, medium and low voltage, targeting at maintaining the quality of supply, integration of renewable energy generation, catering for peak demand growth, as well as climate-proofing part of the network.

The programme will enable the promoter to maintain high quality of services and low losses across its electricity distribution network, connect new end-users and renewable energy generators as well as climate-proofing part of the network. The programme supports the 2030 targets set in the country's National and Energy Climate Plan (with regards to the integration of RES), as well as EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the modernization, reinforcement and digitalisation of the electricity distribution network infrastructure in Slovenia, in the Central Sava, Southeast Slovenia and Central Slovenia regions. EIB's financing of the investment Programme will enable the Promoter to replace assets that have reached the end of their lifetime while increasing capacity in a context of expected increase of electricity demand. The Project will improve quality of service, reliability and security of supply that have public good attributes. Moreover, the electricity network investments will increase the hosting capacity of renewables and enable increased electrification, thereby enabling a reduction of negative climate and environmental externalities. The project will contribute to achieving Slovenia Long-Term Climate 2050 Strategy adopted in July 2021, the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) and EU fit-for-55 policy and targets.


In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in Europe is considered eligible for classification as an activity contributing to climate change mitigation. The financing of this Project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on energy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action. The Project is expected to deliver good economic benefits and good social benefits. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. 


The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the Promoter's capital-intensive investments by offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks. EIB's involvement provides a flexible financial product to the borrower including flexible drawdowns, availability period and long tenors. The EIB loan also allows the Borrower to diversify its financing sources.



Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental impact assessments.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
28 June 2024
24 July 2024
Related documents
04/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - LJUBLJANA
Other links
Related press
Slovenia’s electricity grid to be upgraded with €50 million EIB loan to Elektro Ljubljana

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - LJUBLJANA
Publication Date
4 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
210796752
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230907
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - LJUBLJANA
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - LJUBLJANA
Data sheet
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - LJUBLJANA
Related press
Slovenia’s electricity grid to be upgraded with €50 million EIB loan to Elektro Ljubljana
Related story
Expanding green energy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia’s electricity grid to be upgraded with €50 million EIB loan to Elektro Ljubljana
Related story
Expanding green energy
Other links
Related public register
04/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - LJUBLJANA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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