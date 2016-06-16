Description

Transport is key to growth and competitiveness, providing the physical networks and services for the movement of people and goods. It is by far the largest sector in which the European Investment Bank has been active since its foundation in 1958.

The EIB promotes the most efficient, economic and sustainable ways to satisfy transport demand by prioritising loans for cleaner modes of transport. By fostering a shift from private to public transport, we also help tackle climate change, enhancing energy efficiency and limiting greenhouse gas emissions.