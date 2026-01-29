We aim to accelerate the take-up of sustainable transport solutions by attracting private investment and ensuring a balanced regional development at the same time. In addition to our financing, we provide technical assistance and advisory support.
- What will the future of transport be? Read the opinion of our experts
- Our Transport Lending Policy applies to all EIB financing in the transport sector, and it is designed to ensure that the Bank’s activities in the transport sector are consistent with and support EU policies. Explore the updated policy.
In 2025, we enabled 297.4 million additional passenger trips on public transport, roughly the same as the Amsterdam metro’s annual ridership.
Transport sectors
The rail projects we finance span a broad spectrum, from the construction and modernisation of tracks and stations, to electrification. We also support the acquisition and modernisation of passenger and freight rolling stock, maintenance depots and rail terminals that combine rail with other modes of transport.
In addition to developing rail transport infrastructure and an interconnected European rail network, we help to accelerate innovation in the rail sector. Backed by guarantees from the European Commission, we support cutting-edge, innovative rail projects that drive the development of a strong, competitive rail transport industry.
This comprehensive approach reflects our commitment to advancing the efficiency and sustainability of rail infrastructure in alignment with the European Commission’s European Year of Rail 2021 initiative, which highlighted the benefits of rail as a sustainable, smart and safe means of transport.
Through our Green Rail Investment Platform, we support investments fostering rail transport growth and competitiveness. The platform also aims at financing of investments due to addressing decarbonisation challenges by expanding electrification and introducing new technologies.
The EIB's supports road projects aimed at improving traffic flows within a multimodal strategy, rehabilitating existing roads and improving road safety, notably on TEN-T and in cohesion regions with less developed networks.
In the case of urban roads, the EIB supports investments within the context of a sustainable urban mobility plan.
The promotion of sustainable urban mobility (including active modes like walking and cycling) is extensively supported by the EIB in coherence with EU policy.
Projects are expected to help in reducing congestion and negative environmental externalities whilst also delivering wider social and economic benefits through either, the promotion of a modal shift from private cars to more sustainable transport modes and/or improvements in transport efficiency, including intermodality, automation, digitalization and conversion to zero-emission vehicles.
The Bank offers also advisory support through JASPERS, ELENA and the EIAH to tackle investment barriers in the sector and to improve the quality and soundness of projects.
The deployment of innovative technology, crossing over from other sectors such as telecommunication, energy and robotics, is playing an increasing role in the Bank’s approach to transport. Electromobility and alternative fuels such as hydrogen are becoming more and more pivotal to limiting the impacts of climate change.
Digitalisation helps to make better use of public space and is triggering new mobility services such as car sharing or ride hailing. Autonomous vehicles in freight transport, urban air mobility and passenger transport on demand are also increasingly changing the way people live and do business.
The EIB supports zero emission aircraft and drones as well as the associated infrastructure.
Following the Climate Bank Roadmap, the EIB does not support any increases in airport capacity.
The Bank will however, continue to support the modernistation and greening of the aviation sector. We can provide financing to environmental and operational resilience investments in airports and air navigation services, including health measures to prevent the spread of disease, explicit decarbonisation measures and safety and security investments.
We support port and inland waterway infrastructure, with the exception of facilities dedicated to the transport and storage of fossil fuels. The EIB also supports the transition of the marine and inland waterway fleet towards a low- and zero-carbon trajectory with the financing of both new builds and the retrofitting of existing vessels.
Projects eligible for financing
We finance projects that are:
- Green
Through the Cleaner Transport Facility (CTF), we encourage the deployment of alternative fuels and cleaner technology to make transport more sustainable, in line with our commitment to tackle climate change and to promote environmental sustainability. Example of project financed: Las Palmas MetroGuagua
- Innovative & Efficient
Innovation is key to low-carbon, cleaner, and safer transport as well as tackling Europe’s congestion issues. Our financing supports research and development of cutting-edge technologies like alternative fuels and fuel cells, green batteries, e-mobility, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Example of projects financed: A jolt of green energy for Europe - Moving towards a cleaner Europe
- Safe & Secure
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 1.3 million people die each year in road traffic accidents. That is why we aim to make transport safer. Together with the European Commission, the EIB launched the "Safer Transport Platform - Road Safety Advisory,” a way to support projects that improve road safety.
- Inclusive & Accessible
The social dimension of transport is also an important aspect of our financing. We tackle challenges arising from ageing, migration and geography. Example of project financed: Honduras Sustainable roads.The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) is at the heart of European policy as it provides better connectivity across the EU by creating a coherent transport system between its Members States and neighbouring countries.
