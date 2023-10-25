© Wingcopter Tom Plümmer

“I saw many people dying simply because they have no access to standard medicines like painkillers or oxytocin, the small clinics are hard to reach, and the roads are not good,” he says. “When I was back in Germany, I thought about how I could use drones to carry medicines, lab samples, blood, and vaccines to save lives, instead of documenting them.”

In 2015, Plümmer heard about Jonathan Hesselbarth, who built innovative drones in his parents’ basement. “I was looking for a drone which can carry a payload over a long range, and he had built such a prototype,” says Plümmer. “When we met, it was like two passionate people coming together to make a change to the problems we saw.”

With Ansgar Kadura joining the duo to provide the business insight, Wingcopter was born in 2017 in the German state of Hessen. Since then, the Wingcopter 198 has made its mark in a number of small commercial and humanitarian projects, delivering essential goods and medicines to people across the globe.

“Our goal is to use efficient and sustainable drone technology to improve and save lives everywhere,” says Plümmer.

Read more about how a robotics company is reshaping our shopping and delivery habits, bringing green innovation to urban mobility

The world’s first triple-drop delivery drone

Wingcopter’s drone is a striking piece of technology. It has a science fiction movie feel with its futuristic, aerodynamic, and chrome design. The giant wings (it has a 198 cm wingspan) and eight propellers attached to its arms surely help to create this perception. “Historically, drones, besides the military ones that are scary and heavy, look like spiders, with the littler arms everywhere and lots of propellers,” says Plümmer.

But the Wingcopter design is not just about aesthetics. It combines vertical take-off capabilities with the efficiency and speed of fixed-wing aircraft. Wingcopter’s patented tilt-rotor mechanism allows it to seamlessly shift from a helicopter-style vertical take-off to smooth horizontal flight like an aeroplane.

“As soon as the Wingcopter has reached its desired flight altitude, all four inner rotors swivel by 90 degrees and turn the drone into an unmanned aeroplane in a matter of seconds,” says Plümmer. “This smooth transition enables ranges of up to 110 kilometres in one flight and even a Guinness world record speed of 240 kilometres per hour.”