ELENA – European Local ENergy Assistance

The ELENA facility provides technical assistance grants for the design and implementation of energy efficiency, building integrated renewable energy investments and innovative urban transport.
Led by a team of engineers and economists with extensive experience in the field, the facility awarded more than €330 million of EU support since 2009. Our grants have generated an estimated investment of around €11.2 billion.
ELENA is a joint initiative by:
What we offer
We provide technical assistance grants for public and private entities, covering up to 90% of the project’s preparation costs. Our support focuses in the following three areas:
Energy efficiency
We support the preparation of projects that improve energy efficiency and renewable energy use in buildings. Such projects include:
- energy efficiency in residential and non-residential buildings
- energy efficiency in production facilities from small and medium-sized businesses and midcaps
- building-integrated renewables, such as solar panels
- public lighting
- district heating, including combined heat and power plants, and biomass boilers
- smart grids
We support investment programmes above €30 million with a three-year period.
Residential sector
We help private individuals and homeowner associations prepare and implement energy efficiency renovations and renewable energy projects for residential buildings, targeting privately and publicly owned:
- single-family buildings
- multi-family buildings
We support investment programmes above €30 million with a three-year period.
Sustainable transport
We provide technical assistance grants to innovative transport and mobility projects that save energy and reduce emissions. We particularly support:
- projects that promote the use of alternative fuels in urban mobility, such as converting vehicle fleets from diesel to electric and hydrogen-fuelled
- investments in new, large-scale, energy-efficient transport and mobility measures in urban areas, for example tram lines
We support investment programmes above €30 million with a four-year period.
Eligibility
We can provide technical assistance to the following types of entities:
Public sector
- EU Member States
- government organisations
- regional, local and municipal authorities
- public corporations
- financial institutions
Private sector
- private entities planning to develop and support eligible investments, such as associations, banks and mixed public/private entities;
- other private associations, for example social housing associations and homeowner associations.
Projects receiving grants should not aim to generate profit.
Eligible activities for ELENA grants include:
- technical studies, energy audits
- business plans and financial advisory
- legal advice
- tendering procedure preparation
- project bundling
- project management
How to apply
Do you have a plan for a sustainable investment that could benefit from ELENA technical assistance? Contact us at elena@eib.org and use the pre-application form.
If your project meets the eligibility criteria and is selected for full appraisal, our experts will help you develop, refine and finalise a request for approval by the European Commission. At this step you will need to complete one of the following forms:
- ELENA application form for energy and residential projects
- ELENA application form for mobility projects
You will also need to fill the declaration by the applicant. By submitting the declaration, you agree to ELENA’s Privacy Policy.
The European Commission will provide the final approval based on our assessment.
