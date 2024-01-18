In 2023, munevo was a finalist in the European Investment Bank Institute’s Social Innovation Tournament, which recognises startups that are making a positive impact socially, ethically, or environmentally.

Konstantin says the acknowledgement is encouraging: “It shows we’re on the right track, that we’re doing something that’s innovative and meaningful in all of Europe.”

Taking munevo around the world

After first launching in Germany, Munevo has rolled out munevo DRIVE in Austria, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, and most recently the United States, where the company sees enormous potential for it.

So far, around 300 people have received a munevo DRIVE. Konstantin says there are no concrete statistics to show how many more could benefit from it, but the company’s estimates indicate that in Western Europe alone there are more than 13 000 potential users with ALS, multiple scoliosis, or high spinal cord injuries.

Though the solution is expensive, costing around €8.500 without add-ons, the price should come down as the market for it grows. The company also works hard to educate insurance companies on the benefits to their clients.

Recognising that the input of its target audience is critical to the product’s evolution, munevo learns from user feedback, and has some employees who are wheelchair users.

“We’re developing it for them, so it’s more than just imagining how they feel,” says Konstantin. One of these employees is Saskia, who asked if she could join the company because she loves her munevo DRIVE so much.

“It gives me independence, freedom, and mobility,” she says. For the past year and a half, she has worked in internal sales, dealing with medical supply stores, potential customers, insurance companies, associations, and her fellow munevo DRIVE users.

In the future, munevo is looking to expand its product line beyond the head control, and is considering a joystick, as well as an eye-tracking device for people who cannot move their heads.

In addition to wheelchair users, the startup might look into customising the app for elderly people, with features such as fall detection or medication reminders. In every case, the goal is the same: using technology to empower some of society’s most vulnerable people.