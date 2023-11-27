By Tamar Shiloh Vidon and Manuela La Gamma

When Barcelona’s public transport company, Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona, or TMB, was talking to the European Investment Bank about loans to renew its rolling stock and acquire electric buses and charging infrastructure for Barcelona, it turned out there was another problem that needed solving. In developing its social responsibility and equal opportunity policies, the company, like many other transport companies, had to address the question of how to prevent sexual harassment and discrimination on its networks.

“Our original plan only involved measures to prevent harassment directed specifically at women,” says Raquel Diaz, TMB’s director of social responsibility, women and diversity. “That plan evolved, incorporating specific measures to combat LGBTIQ+-phobia within public transport networks.”

With funding from the InvestEU Advisory Hub, EIB Advisory experts and a team of mobility and gender experts from Spain, Portugal and Germany, stepped in to help TMB boost implementation of the plan and define indicators to measure its impact.

“TMB had already published a sexual harassment and LGBTIQ+-phobia prevention plan,” says Manuel Pastor de Elizalde, an urban mobility expert at the European Investment Bank. “They were very advanced, but the plan was still in its early stages.”

Building a trusted grievance mechanism

The government of Catalonia conducted a survey in 2020 which revealed that 17% of all criminal acts in the area take place on public transport, and that 60% of the victims are women. Of women between the ages of 16 and 25, 91.6% said they been harassed on public transport.

“In sexual harassment prevention projects, unlike in other projects, you don't initially want the number of reports to go down to show that bad things are happening less,” says Carmen Niethammer, senior gender specialist at the European Investment Bank. “You want the number of reports to go up and the problem to be solved.”

“We all know it’s happening,” she adds, “so the question is, how can we improve the trust in the grievance mechanism?”

EIB Advisory carried out a survey that was completed in 2023, examining the issue.