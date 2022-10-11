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By Julia Chambers, Moa Westman and Carmen Niethammer

The world’s urban population is expected to grow by 2.5 billion by 2050, almost 90% of which in Asia and Africa. Women increasingly make up the majority of the urban population (for every 100 men aged 50+ and 60+ there are already 113 and 122 women, respectively) and there are more and more single women-headed households in cities.

Yet, worldwide, women’s perspectives and voices are under-represented in urban leadership: women make up less than 5% of mayors and occupy only about 10% of the highest-ranking jobs in leading architecture firms.

Critical infrastructure and services in our cities, including housing and land, transport, public spaces and utilities, affect women and men differently. Currently, most public spaces, buildings and streets are developed by men, and mainly taking into consideration men’s perspectives and needs.   

How would these places look or feel if they were conceived and built for everybody?

Sidewalks would likely be wider, to make it easier to move around with strollers or walkers. There would be fewer high curbs and stairs. More streetlights would help keep everyone safe walking at night. Affordable, accessible and secure public transport solutions would likely accommodate shorter trips and ensure last mile connectivity.

Design features like pavement widths and streetlights are part of a municipality’s ability to transport people quickly and safely to school, shops, work or hospital. Gender is not a side issue — it is central to the creation of functional infrastructure in an efficient society.

The European Investment Bank is helping to change how infrastructure is planned and delivered. That change begins with a design that serves the needs of men and women equally.

How to make infrastructure more gender-responsive

Infrastructure investments that are well designed and implemented with women’s needs in mind create jobs and boost women’s income. In turn, cities that are more inclusive contribute to more stable local economies, helping to finance public services that benefit everyone. 

To make urban infrastructure accessible to all it is necessary to:

Ensure new projects benefit women

For example, the Bologna municipality and the European Investment Bank are working together to ensure that urban infrastructure services give priority to female employment and inclusion. The Bank is also offering free technical assistance to develop some indicators measuring the impact of such initiatives on gender equality.

Ensure safety and security

In developing countries, female labour force participation is reduced by 16.5%  because public transport is not secure, according to the International Labour Organization. For example, the risk of harassment, sexual attacks or general violence in the Bangalore metro in India was real for many women and impeded their mobility. With the needs of women in mind, the European Investment Bank co-financed the construction of a rapid transit line and the purchase of 96 train cars. Among other features to make traveling more secure, two cars on each train are now reserved for female passengers only, providing vital protection when the line is crowded. 

Increase quality jobs for women

To make the Bangalore metro a more inclusive and diverse workplace, 33% of the drivers and station controllers are women. Crèche facilities are provided for employees’ children, and women drivers have a separate recreational facility and can work at stations close to their homes. If women are unable to perform night shifts, they work in the mornings or evenings

Infrastructure, gender and climate

Research confirms the critical role women play also in climate action leadership: Countries with higher female representation in parliament are more prone to ratify environmental treaties and adopt policies that address climate change effects. According to the Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index, the world’s most sustainable cities are led by women.

In Mongolia, the European Investment Bank is helping to transform the climate-vulnerable areas of Ulaanbaatar into affordable, climate-resilient and inclusive eco-districts. Plans include building 10 000 homes in 20 new environmentally friendly districts with good services, green spaces and access to shops and jobs.

Women-led households will have priority access to the new affordable green housing and women-led businesses will enjoy 40% of workspaces and at least 40% of green mortgage loans.

As the infrastructure sector contributes to 60% of global emissions, it also offers many opportunities for tackling gender equity and climate action.

About the authors:

Julia Chambers: I am a Senior Social Development Specialist at the European Investment Bank. I work to improve the Bank’s positive social impacts, sustainability and inclusion across all our investments.

Moa Westman: I am a Gender Specialist at the European Investment Bank. I work to  improve the Bank's contribution to gender equality and women's economic empowerment with a focus on climate and environment investments.

Carmen Niethammer: I am a Senior Gender Specialist at the European Investment Bank. I promote gender-lens investing across the Bank’s portfolio inside and outside Europe - closing gender gaps while driving gains in productivity, competitiveness and innovation.

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