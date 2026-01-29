Energy investments
Here is an overview of EIB green energy investments in Europe in 2025.
Renewable energy
We supported €9.8 billion in renewable energy projects, including solar power and wind technology.
Energy efficiency
We have financed €7.9 billion in energy efficiency projects.
Grids
Decarbonisation depends on investment in electricity networks and storage, for which we provided €11.6 billion.
Supporting the EU Clean Industrial Deal
Our package for EU competitiveness and decarbonisation
The EIB Group has secured new financing for the EU's Clean Industrial Deal. Through strategic initiatives, the EIB Group is enhancing Europe's energy security, competitiveness, and industrial leadership in clean technologies.
Our energy lending policy
Support for your project
We provide financing and advisory services for projects that improve and expand renewable energy, energy efficiency, access and innovation.
Advisory services
Our advisory services offer a wide range of support for clients that need help finding the right finance or developing a project successfully.
In the European Union, the EIB assists clean energy projects through the European Local Energy Assistance (ELENA) grant programme, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, including its ADAPT advisory platform and the Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS). Through JASPERS, we help countries, regions and cities tap EU structural and Cohesion funds and money available from the Just Transition Fund.
Selection of our energy flagship projects
Key publications
Energy Sector Orientation
Powering competitiveness, climate action and strategic autonomy
Unlocking energy efficiency investments by small firms and mid-caps
Using data from the EIB Investment Survey, this new report looks at how EU businesses are responding to energy challenges and their investment in energy efficiency measures.
Energy: Overview 2024
This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s support to energy.
EIB energy lending policy
This document informs EIB’s stakeholders on how the Bank supports EU energy policy (including updated technical annexes).
Mid-term review of the Energy Lending Policy
A scheduled report on the European Investment Bank’s Energy Lending Policy.
7 reasons why the energy transition works for Europe
The European Union’s transition to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is a big challenge, but also a massive opportunity to modernise the continent’s economy and promote growth, employment, technological advancement and social inclusion.
Coal Regions in Transition Overview 2020
This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s contribution to the transition in Coal Regions.
Environmental, Climate and Social Guidelines on Hydropower Development
The EIB’s Environmental, Climate and Social Guidelines on Hydropower Development set out the EIB’s objectives for investments in hydropower projects, establishing sector-specific standards and criteria, which promoters should meet.
The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025
Our new global plan to tackle the urgent climate challenges over the next critical decade.
Unlocking the hydrogen economy — stimulating investment across the hydrogen value chain
A look at the barriers to the adoption at scale of hydrogen as the clean energy carrier of the 21st century – and the recommendations aimed at addressing them.
Case studies
Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects
Ancient roots, renewable future
EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions
Our stories, our future: Francesco Giuliano, teacher in Bologna
Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. Discover his story and his vision for the future.
Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague
New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.
Locking up a big offender
An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
How are EU firms adapting to climate change?
A new survey by the EIB Group finds that EU businesses are pressing ahead with green investments, as the physical and financial effects of climate change grow.
On the Ground | A Woman Electrician? Yes!
Step into Brazil’s dynamic energy sector and discover how Neoenergia’s pioneering Electricians School is transforming women's lives.
A dream from drips and drops
Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco
Green means go
EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action
Global partnerships build stronger Zimbabwe economy
Partnerships between Africa and Europe focus on private businesses as building blocks for more jobs and more stable communities
The missing link in Europe’s energy transition
Electricity grids need significant investment if Europe wants to meet climate goals and offer affordable green power to everyone
New energy programme in Cyprus for batteries, solar
New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential
