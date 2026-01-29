Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Energy

Leading the way to clean and secure energy for all

Investing in sustainable energy

Over 80% of the world's energy consumption relies on fossil fuels. To limit global warming to 1.5°C, significant investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, electricity networks, and innovative technologies—such as floating offshore wind power, battery storage, and low-carbon hydrogen—are essential.

€33

Billion

EIB Group financing for EU energy projects in 2025

The EIB, a long-standing partner

Our support to the energy sector

We finance sustainable energy projects across the globe. We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing more financing for clean energy and innovative solutions to make the world a cleaner, greener place for future generations.

Over the past decade, the EIB has invested almost €168 billion in the energy sector worldwide, enabling Europe to maintain a resilient energy supply.

Our support for energy  

Energy investments

Here is an overview of EIB green energy investments in Europe in 2025.

Renewable energy

We supported €9.8 billion in renewable energy projects, including solar power and wind technology.  

Energy efficiency

We have financed €7.9 billion in energy efficiency projects.

Grids

Decarbonisation depends on investment in electricity networks and storage, for which we provided €11.6 billion.

Supporting the EU Clean Industrial Deal

Our package for EU competitiveness and decarbonisation

The EIB Group has secured new financing for the EU's Clean Industrial Deal. Through strategic initiatives, the EIB Group is enhancing Europe's energy security, competitiveness, and industrial leadership in clean technologies.

custom-preview
Grids Wind Power Purchase Agreements Cleantech Energy savings

Grids manufacturing package

We provide counter-guarantees through partner banks to manufacturers of grid components, ensuring sustainable supply chains and giving companies the support needed to scale up production of electricity networks across Europe. This initiative connects renewable energy sources to the grid, delivering green, affordable power to EU businesses and households.

billion

through partner banks to manufacturers of grid components

Wind energy manufacturing support

We top-up our existing EIB packages supporting European wind turbine and component manufacturers. This additional finance addresses the challenges of higher costs, fluctuating demand, supply-chain disruptions, and intense global competition facing the wind energy sector.

billion

to support European wind energy manufacturers

Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs)

We launched a pilot programme with the European Commission to support businesses with their energy costs while accelerating green energy investment. The EIB provides counter-guarantees through partner banks for PPAs undertaken by mid-sized and larger energy-intensive companies for long-term clean electricity purchases.

million

through partner banks for corporate PPAs enabling long-term clean electricity purchases

CleantechEU Guarantee Scheme

We support highly innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in developing green technologies. This EIB and European Commission initiative provides crucial financial backing for SMEs driving innovation in the cleantech sector.

million

for SMEs driving innovation in the cleantech sector

Energy efficiency initiative for small businesses

We are partnering with the European Commission to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cut bills, increase competitiveness and create jobs.

billion

to support energy efficiency and decarbonisation for SMEs

REPowerEU

An EU plan for the green transition

The Ukraine conflict sparked an energy crisis that laid bare Europe’s dependency on Russia and on foreign supplies of fossil fuels. The ensuing energy crisis increased the urgency of Europe’s transition to green energy to reduce our energy dependency and ensure access to secure and sustainable sources.  

In 2022, the European Commission introduced the REPowerEU plan to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast-forward the green transition. The EIB’s Board of Directors agreed to support REPowerEU by providing €45 billion in additional loans and equity, and approved a financing package to support investments to manufacture and install the needed components for wind farms.

Find out more    

Our energy lending policy

The EIB's Energy Lending Policy addresses the four main areas crucial for the green transition:

  • energy efficiency
  • renewable energy
  • innovation
  • energy infrastructure
Check out our ELP at a glance  

Support for your project

We provide financing and advisory services for projects that improve and expand renewable energy, energy efficiency, access and innovation.

Financing

The EIB works with the public and private sectors to increase investments in clean energy. We give direct loans to large companies and projects, while for small projects we offer loans or other assistance to intermediaries like local banks. These banks in turn provide finance to small firms.

For green projects, we provide innovative finance products that cannot be found easily in the market, and we can offer grants and technical assistance to guide projects and improve their chances of succeeding. 

 

Find out more about our products and services  

Advisory services

Our advisory services offer a wide range of support for clients that need help finding the right finance or developing a project successfully.

In the European Union, the EIB assists clean energy projects through the European Local Energy Assistance (ELENA) grant programme, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, including its ADAPT advisory platform and the Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS). Through JASPERS, we help countries, regions and cities tap EU structural and Cohesion funds and money available from the Just Transition Fund.

Selection of our energy flagship projects

A green grid in the green heart of Germany
How to get floating wind farms out to sea
Spanish project strengthens Europe’s energy autonomy
Browse our projects  

Energy series

Investing in renewables

Renewable energy is key to cutting fossil fuels and beating climate change.

Our in-depth articles and podcast series dive deep into the history of green energy sources and reveal future innovations that will make them an even greater part of our lives.

Find out more  

Key publications

Case studies

Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects

  •
    2 February 2026

    Ancient roots, renewable future

    EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Climate Advisory services InvestEU Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Czechia European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 26 January 2026

    Our stories, our future: Francesco Giuliano, teacher in Bologna

    Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. Discover his story and his vision for the future.

    Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy
  • 13 January 2026

    Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

    New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy savings Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Czechia European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 8 January 2026

    Locking up a big offender

    An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions

    Environment Climate Advisory services Decarbonisation Emissions Innovation Fund Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 18 December 2025

    Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

    Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

    Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 4 December 2025

    How are EU firms adapting to climate change?

    A new survey by the EIB Group finds that EU businesses are pressing ahead with green investments, as the physical and financial effects of climate change grow.

    Environment Climate change Climate Energy savings Renewable energy Economics Energy efficiency Climate action Emissions European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 21 November 2025

    On the Ground | A Woman Electrician? Yes!

    Step into Brazil’s dynamic energy sector and discover how Neoenergia’s pioneering Electricians School is transforming women's lives.

    Diversity and gender Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Energy
  • 30 October 2025

    A dream from drips and drops

    Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco

    Water SMEs Climate Energy savings Water, wastewater management Solar power Climate action Development solutions Sustainability Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 15 October 2025

    Green means go

    EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action

    SMEs Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate Advisory services Renewable energy Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 2 October 2025

    Global partnerships build stronger Zimbabwe economy

    Partnerships between Africa and Europe focus on private businesses as building blocks for more jobs and more stable communities

    Social sustainability Youth Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Italy Germany Denmark The Netherlands Zimbabwe United Kingdom European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 23 September 2025

    The missing link in Europe’s energy transition

    Electricity grids need significant investment if Europe wants to meet climate goals and offer affordable green power to everyone

    Electricity Spain Belgium Poland France European Union Energy
  • 11 September 2025

    New energy programme in Cyprus for batteries, solar

    New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential

    Environment Health and life sciences Jaspers Climate Advisory services Financial instruments Technology Development solutions Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy

