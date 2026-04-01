North Macedonia’s green financing from the EU

Sasho Simonov, Dema Stil’s co-owner, with new machinery that has automated production and cut energy consumption. Goran Sivački

After the breakup of Yugoslavia over 35 years ago, the Simonov family saw an opportunity to create something of their own. They founded Dema Stil in the early 1990s with a single machine and gradually expanded into a toy manufacturer serving markets around the world.

“We wanted to make creative, safe toys for children of all ages,” says Sasho Simonov, who works with his brother, son and father in the family‑run factory.

To boost production capacity, Dema Stil secured a €500,000 loan in 2024 from ProCredit Bank Macedonia that was backed by the European Investment Bank. Dema Stil invested the money in a major machinery upgrade.

“This has significantly boosted output and energy efficiency,” Simonov says.

The new technology means a single operator can now oversee dozens of machines, with systems pausing during cooling and other phases — a change that “significantly cuts down on unnecessary energy consumption,” he adds.

“It allowed us to create new jobs and provide training in advanced technologies, which has strengthened our teams and production capabilities.”