Human rights and the EIB

We stand for the protection of human rights in everything we do

Partnering for human rights

Respect for human rights is a fundamental value of the European Investment Bank. We are committed to promoting human rights in our activities and invest in projects that enhance quality of life, inclusion and equal opportunities for everyone. We work closely with EU organisations, United Nations agencies, such as the UN Environment Programme, and financial institutions to strengthen our impact worldwide.

How we work

Unlike other development finance institutions, we are legally bound by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. We are also deeply committed to complying with international human rights laws and standards, such as the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

To ensure that our investments respect and promote human rights, we have established a series of policies, procedures and practices.

EIB GROUP ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL SUSTAINABILITY FRAMEWORK

Our EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy and Standards require our promoters to integrate human rights into their environmental and social due diligence processes. This includes building and maintaining a constructive relationship with communities and people affected by the project, so that their rights, views, interests and concerns are taken into account throughout the project lifecycle. Promoters must guarantee access to information, as well as its timely disclosure and transparent dissemination without any discrimination.

ASSESSING RISKS AND IMPACT

Every project we finance must go through a human rights-responsive due diligence process, during which we identify its risks and impact, from the pre-appraisal stage to completion.

Depending on the outcome, we may include targeted contractual obligations, disbursement conditions or other measures to improve human rights. We exclude from our financing activities projects that:

  • Inherently limit people’s individual rights and freedom, such as prisons
  • Result in forced labour or harmful child labour
  • Involve animal and human reproductive cloning, the sex trade, or the manufacture of tobacco or gambling

We provide transparent reports on our assessment of the environmental and social impact of our operations. We also publish key environmental and social documents relevant to each of our operations.

SUPPORTING HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS

Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right. Yet by speaking up for the voiceless, human rights defenders sometimes put their own freedoms, or even lives, at risk. In many countries around the world they face threats of intimidation and reprisal from powerful groups seeking to silence them.

The increasing use of legal action to limit public participation and target civil society organisations is worrisome. We believe that enabling expression of dissenting voices and diverse opinions regarding our operations is at the heart of democracy and the rule of law.

We do not tolerate any reprisals, threats, intimidation, harassment, or violence against any human rights defenders, environmental activists or indigenous people advocates voicing their opinion about EIB-financed activities. We take any allegation of intimidation or reprisals seriously, and follow up, as and when appropriate.

LISTENING TO PUBLIC CONCERNS

We see meaningful stakeholder engagement as a cornerstone of sustainable and inclusive development. If someone is concerned about the impact of a project, it is possible to file a complaint with the EIB Complaints Mechanism. Its main role is to listen to concerns about an EIB Group project or activity and enable people to exercise their right to be heard. When analysing a case this could either be done through a compliance review or a dispute resolution process.

We’ve also established a Fraud Investigations Division with the capacity to independently investigate allegations of fraud and misconduct involving EIB Group financed activities and/or members of governing bodies or staff.

What is the Charter of Fundamental Rights?

The Charter of Fundamental Rights enshrines a number of personal, civic, political, economic and social rights for European Union citizens into law.

IN FOCUS

Moving to action

We have made a lot of progress on human rights, but there is still more to do. We acknowledge challenges in ensuring our clients’ human rights performance – especially in more fragile environments – and work hard to improve their and our own impact.

Following broad public consultation, the EIB Group adopted a new Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework (ESSF), which outlined for the first time our vision on how to address environmental and social challenges, as well as uphold human rights. We’ve now gone further by releasing our approach to human rights.

Learn more  
Shutterstock

Our stories

We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Discover our latest stories and videos
  • 5 October 2023

    Green and humane

    Kraków is upgrading urban infrastructure to make a greener city for residents and aid Ukrainian families

    Infrastructure Urban development Social sustainability Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 27 April 2023

    Human rights in a water pipe

    Hundreds of thousands of people in North Macedonia and Sao Tome lack reliable drinking water. Two big projects will repair pipes, expand distribution and improve sanitation.

    Infrastructure Social sustainability Water, wastewater management Human rights Diversity and gender Migration São Tomé e Principe North Macedonia Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment
  • 6 February 2023

    Right on rights

    Here’s how to understand the EU bank policies that ensures its loans protect human rights, as well as promoting economic growth

    Institutional Social sustainability Human rights Diversity and gender Civil society Migration Malawi Serbia Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development
  • 28 November 2022

    The needs of refugees

    Ukrainians have sought shelter in Poland. The EU bank’s solidarity helps local authorities adapt infrastructure to the needs of the refugees

    Infrastructure Social sustainability Solidarity with Ukraine Fragility and conflict Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 19 September 2022

    Making up for lost learning

    Learning losses accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic threaten to derail progress and exacerbate inequality. A UN summit will address the education crisis.

    Infrastructure Social sustainability Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Education and training Global development Social infrastructure
  • 20 April 2022

    More cooperation, investment, inclusivity and innovation needed to face planetary emergencies, says EIB President Hoyer

    Multilateral institutions and democracies must work together and lead international cooperation against planetary emergencies even as Russia assaults the international world order, says EIB President Werner Hoyer.

    Institutional Social sustainability Covid-19 Human rights Diversity and gender Management committee Migration Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Climate and environment
  • 20 April 2021

    What does COVID-19 mean for development?

    From the loss of education to the impact on businesses, jobs and the flow of finance for development, the economic scars of the pandemic will take time to heal. After COVID-19, development finance backing from the European Union is more important than ever.

    Infrastructure Social sustainability Economics Econ stories Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Global development Climate and environment
  • 16 December 2020

    Saving youngsters’ dreams

    In lockdowns for COVID-19 education can suffer. But Morocco and Tunisia got help from the EU to get students what they need to keep learning

    Infrastructure Social sustainability Covid-19 Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Education and training Tunisia Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Global development Social infrastructure
  • 30 September 2020

    Development Solutions: Credit where it’s overdue

    Empowering women is key for development. The global 2X Challenge aims to mobilise billions for companies that benefit women and to harmonise standards for gender investing.

    Social sustainability SMEs Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Development solutions
  • 17 May 2019

    ‘Diversity is beneficial for organisations’

    Diversification is a basic financial risk management strategy. Similarly, in banking social diversity benefits us all, writes Alexander Stubb on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

    Social sustainability Human rights Diversity and gender Diversity Migration Finland European Union

Our publications

Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources

  • 6 February 2023

    The European Investment Bank’s approach to human rights — information note

    The EIB is committed to respecting and promoting human rights in its lending operations. This document details our policies, procedures and practices to avoid and address human rights risks and impacts.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Global development
  • 2 November 2022

    Support for female entrepreneurs: Survey evidence for why it makes sense

    Supporting female entrepreneurs makes good economic sense, as women-led businesses generate wider economic, social and environmental benefits, according to an analysis of three recent surveys.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Social sustainability Economics Human rights Diversity and gender Migration
  • 4 October 2022

    EIB Strategic Approach to Fragility and Conflict

    The European Investment Bank adopted its first Strategic Approach to Fragility and Conflict. It outlines the bank’s vision and approach to working in fragile and conflict affected contexts, with the aim to enhance EIB’s development impact.

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Global development Climate and environment
  • 4 March 2022

    EIB Environmental and Social Standards Overview

    An brief overview of the recently published revised set of EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

    Social sustainability Environment Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Climate and environment
  • 3 February 2022

    European Investment Bank Environmental and Social Standards

    The EIB Environmental and Social Standards describe the requirements that all EIB-financed projects must meet.

    Social sustainability Environment Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Climate and environment
  • 29 May 2020

    COVID-19 and Environmental and Social Sustainability

    The unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic means that all aspects of EIB financed operations may be impacted by it, including those relating to environmental and social matters. As the Bank is developing its response to the pandemic, it is of vital importance that its environmental and social objectives continue being met in line with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

    Social sustainability Environment Health and life sciences Covid-19 Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 8 October 2019

    Environmental, Climate and Social Guidelines on Hydropower Development

    The EIB’s Environmental, Climate and Social Guidelines on Hydropower Development set out the EIB’s objectives for investments in hydropower projects, establishing sector-specific standards and criteria, which promoters should meet.

    Social sustainability Environment Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Hydropower Climate and environment Energy

