Human rights and the EIB

Partnering for human rights
Respect for human rights is a fundamental value of the European Investment Bank. We are committed to promoting human rights in our activities and invest in projects that enhance quality of life, inclusion and equal opportunities for everyone. We work closely with EU organisations, United Nations agencies, such as the UN Environment Programme, and financial institutions to strengthen our impact worldwide.
Our stories
-
Green and humane
Kraków is upgrading urban infrastructure to make a greener city for residents and aid Ukrainian families
-
Human rights in a water pipe
Hundreds of thousands of people in North Macedonia and Sao Tome lack reliable drinking water. Two big projects will repair pipes, expand distribution and improve sanitation.
-
Right on rights
Here’s how to understand the EU bank policies that ensures its loans protect human rights, as well as promoting economic growth
-
The needs of refugees
Ukrainians have sought shelter in Poland. The EU bank’s solidarity helps local authorities adapt infrastructure to the needs of the refugees
-
Making up for lost learning
Learning losses accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic threaten to derail progress and exacerbate inequality. A UN summit will address the education crisis.
-
More cooperation, investment, inclusivity and innovation needed to face planetary emergencies, says EIB President Hoyer
Multilateral institutions and democracies must work together and lead international cooperation against planetary emergencies even as Russia assaults the international world order, says EIB President Werner Hoyer.
-
What does COVID-19 mean for development?
From the loss of education to the impact on businesses, jobs and the flow of finance for development, the economic scars of the pandemic will take time to heal. After COVID-19, development finance backing from the European Union is more important than ever.
-
Saving youngsters’ dreams
In lockdowns for COVID-19 education can suffer. But Morocco and Tunisia got help from the EU to get students what they need to keep learning
-
Development Solutions: Credit where it’s overdue
Empowering women is key for development. The global 2X Challenge aims to mobilise billions for companies that benefit women and to harmonise standards for gender investing.
-
‘Diversity is beneficial for organisations’
Diversification is a basic financial risk management strategy. Similarly, in banking social diversity benefits us all, writes Alexander Stubb on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
Our publications
Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources
-
The European Investment Bank’s approach to human rights — information note
The EIB is committed to respecting and promoting human rights in its lending operations. This document details our policies, procedures and practices to avoid and address human rights risks and impacts.
-
Support for female entrepreneurs: Survey evidence for why it makes sense
Supporting female entrepreneurs makes good economic sense, as women-led businesses generate wider economic, social and environmental benefits, according to an analysis of three recent surveys.
-
EIB Strategic Approach to Fragility and Conflict
The European Investment Bank adopted its first Strategic Approach to Fragility and Conflict. It outlines the bank’s vision and approach to working in fragile and conflict affected contexts, with the aim to enhance EIB’s development impact.
-
EIB Environmental and Social Standards Overview
An brief overview of the recently published revised set of EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
-
European Investment Bank Environmental and Social Standards
The EIB Environmental and Social Standards describe the requirements that all EIB-financed projects must meet.
-
COVID-19 and Environmental and Social Sustainability
The unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic means that all aspects of EIB financed operations may be impacted by it, including those relating to environmental and social matters. As the Bank is developing its response to the pandemic, it is of vital importance that its environmental and social objectives continue being met in line with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
-
Environmental, Climate and Social Guidelines on Hydropower Development
The EIB’s Environmental, Climate and Social Guidelines on Hydropower Development set out the EIB’s objectives for investments in hydropower projects, establishing sector-specific standards and criteria, which promoters should meet.