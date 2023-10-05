Human rights and the EIB

Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right. Yet by speaking up for the voiceless, human rights defenders sometimes put their own freedoms, or even lives, at risk. In many countries around the world they face threats of intimidation and reprisal from powerful groups seeking to silence them.

The increasing use of legal action to limit public participation and target civil society organisations is worrisome. We believe that enabling expression of dissenting voices and diverse opinions regarding our operations is at the heart of democracy and the rule of law.

We do not tolerate any reprisals, threats, intimidation, harassment, or violence against any human rights defenders, environmental activists or indigenous people advocates voicing their opinion about EIB-financed activities. We take any allegation of intimidation or reprisals seriously, and follow up, as and when appropriate.