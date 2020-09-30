Change from within

The Pan-African private equity group, Development Partners International (DPI), invests in some of the continent’s biggest names, like the home furnishings retailer HomeChoice in South Africa or Nigerian quick restaurant chain Food Concepts, which operates Chicken Republic, one of the fastest growing chains in West Africa. Its newest fund, African Development Partners III, is aligning itself with the criteria laid out in the 2X Challenge, committing to women’s economic advancement and a balanced gender representation.

Development Partners leads by example. The chief executive and co-founder, Runa Alam, is female, as is half of the company’s partners and Investment Committee. Women also account for almost half of employees. Founded in 2007, Development Partners manages $1.6 billion in assets.

Development Partners uses its influence to push for change in companies – at the board and among management teams. At Food Concepts, DPI worked with the company to promote women at every level, says Marc Stoneham, Portfolio Manager at DPI. “We’re very proud that four of the seven members of executive committee are female – and equally at the number of women being promoted from the shop floor into managerial positions.” A majority, 53%, of Food Concepts’ employees are female, he said.

David Butler, managing director of Food Concepts, said the company had also increased the number of women-owned and led businesses it used as suppliers. “We are working hard now to build gender balance into our supply chain,” he said. “And we are focusing on some really strategic areas of our business such as construction and logistics.” (See video here.)

Development Partners plans to increase its focus on gender in its third fund, helping to meet the 2X Challenge requirements. “We’re not moving away from our investing strategy of targeting companies that benefit from the growth of the emerging middle class, or our strategy of delivering returns to our investors,” Alam says, “but we have further evolved our agenda to align with the 2X Challenge.”

Michael Hall, Sustainability Manager at DPI, says that the 2X Challenge pushes the private equity group to look at the opportunities offered women at its own funds as well as at its portfolio companies. “Given that DPI’s portfolio companies currently employ over 40,000 Africans, the opportunity we have is really exciting,” he says.

The European Investment Bank has committed $50 million to the new fund.