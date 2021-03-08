2x Challenge Financing for Women initiative - Food Concepts Plc

Tosin Akinmusire is a mother with a career as a regional operations manager in the Nigeria-based food retailing company Food Concepts Plc. Her employer launched a gender action plan with the help of their investor, the private equity fund DPI, two years ago. Applying the 2X Challenge Women for Finance criteria, DPI is helping its portfolio companies in Sub-Saharan Africa to integrate gender lens into their internal policies.

The EIB is an investor in DPI’s African Development Partners III fund, the first-ever 2X Flagship fund committed to support women’s economic empowerment and promote gender equality.