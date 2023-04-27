© All right reserved Božin Spasov

“We live in such a hot climate that we do not have stable water supply,” Spasov says. “Especially during the summer, we were without drinking water almost every day.”

Old and poorly installed water supply pipes caused water shortages and hurt the quality of drinking water in the village throughout the year. The water was often contaminated with organic substances, making it dangerous to drink.

To provide good water to Leski, the local government decided to connect to the water supply system of Vinica, a bigger town nearby, with a 3.5-kilometre pipeline. At the same time, a modern filter station to purify drinking water and a pumping station were installed in Vinica. In February 2023, the European Investment Bank approved a €50 million loan to North Macedonia to support the project and improve many other water problems in the country.

“Now we have water in summer and in winter,” says Spasov. “There is no one in Leski who is not satisfied.”

A water crisis

North Macedonia is just one example among dozens of massive water investments by the European Investment Bank. Water is an increasing problem around the world, from scarcity of drinking supplies and droughts that hurt farming to flooding and violent storms that destroy homes and roads. The European Investment Bank is one of the largest water lenders in the world, with close to €79 billion invested in over 1 600 projects during the last 60 years.

The United Nations General Assembly declared in 2010 that safe and clean drinking water and sanitation are essential human rights. But about two billion people worldwide have bad drinking water today. Nearly half of the world’s population lacked regular supplies of water in 2022. Population growth and a rapidly developing global economy, combined with climate change, will make this problem much worse over the next few decades.

Access to safe and affordable drinking water and modern sanitation has huge benefits for societies and economies. Countries in areas such as sub-Saharan Africa have a hard time improving water supplies, because they also face other pressing issues, such as poverty, conflict, or migration. The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs reports a huge gap in funding for water and sanitation projects.

“Investments in water management are key for development,” says Juan Bofill, a senior EIB water engineer. “We are trying to cover the financing gap and market failures of the sector by supporting adaptation and mitigation projects across the world. Partnering with local actors and other institutions is crucial to maximise the impact.”

Better supply of drinking water for North Macedonia

In North Macedonia, the loan will help other cities and towns that have similar water problems to Leski. Called a “framework loan,” it can finance a range of projects.

“Each municipality has different problems and water infrastructure, there is no one-size fits all solution,” says Alessandro de Concini, a senior staff member in the lending team at the European Investment Bank. “Framework loans offer flexibility, making it possible for us to finance relatively small projects all across the country.”