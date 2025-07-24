Gender equality and women’s economic empowerment

Equality between women and men is one of the European Union’s founding values and a key objective of the Sustainable Development Goals. As the EU's bank, we are committed to delivering projects that benefit all communities equally. Our duty is to ensure that women and men have equal access to our projects.
Gender norms have hindered women from realising their full potential. We aim to empower women by recognising their leadership capabilities and providing them with financial tools.
We are committed to support projects and investments that empower women worldwide, in line with our Gender Action Plan. The EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-25 commits us to invest strategically in projects that promote environmental sustainability, the green transition, and gender equality simultaneously.
The EIB was the first multilateral development bank to adopt the 2X Challenge criteria, which promotes gender lens investment in low and middle-income countries. We also helped establish 2X Global, an organisation that brings together investors and intermediaries to promote gender lens investing across developed and emerging economies.
Surveys such as the EIB Investment Survey and the EBRD-EIB-World Bank Group Enterprise Survey show that supporting female-led businesses can have positive economic, social, and environmental impacts. By supporting these businesses, we can increase female labour force participation and reduce poverty risks.
The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap defines the provision of gender-responsive climate finance as a thematic priority area for the EIB. It commits to invest more strategically in projects that simultaneously support the green transition, environmental sustainability and gender equality.
We invest in projects that enable women to actively tackle the effects of climate change, such as backing female-led climate funds and women entrepreneurs. We ensure that women have access to low-carbon infrastructure and services while tackling deep-rooted gender inequalities. Additionally, the EIB supports its clients to set targets for women’s employment and leadership opportunities in their climate projects through advisory and technical assistance.
We have also adopted a set of Environmental and Social standards to notably address inequalities and other factors contributing to vulnerability, marginalisation and/or discrimination in an EIB project. Standard 7 promotes gender equality as a basic human right crucial for sustainable development by outlining the promoter’s responsibilities for assessing, managing and monitoring project impacts, risks and opportunities related to vulnerable persons/groups.
We partnered with the UK's development finance institution (BII) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to lead an initiative called the 2X Climate Finance Taskforce within 2X Global. The goal was to use gender-smart investments to support climate action. In 2021, we launched a toolkit called The 2x Gender-Smart Climate Finance Guide at COP26 to help identify investment opportunities that benefit both gender equality and climate goals.
The EIB is making changes to how infrastructure is planned and delivered by ensuring that design serves the needs of both men and women equally. This helps create jobs and boost women’s income, leading to more stable local economies.
Women remain significantly underrepresented in the transport sector, highlighting the need for targeted action. A new report examines these barriers and ways to close the gender gap.
To support the EU Gender Strategy and Sustainable Development Goals, We have created a Gender and Social Advisory Initiative. This initiative ensures that new infrastructure projects benefit women and make urban infrastructure accessible to all.
2024 by the numbers
43 projects financed
that significantly contributed to gender equality and women’s economic empowerment across the globe
€387 million
in direct support of women’s economic empowerment through financial intermediaries
€2.95 billion
for projects that support gender equality in the bioeconomy, digital, education, energy, health, mobility, urban development and water sectors
Our strategy
The EIB Group has a Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment and a Gender Action Plan. The Bank aims to embed gender equality and, in particular women’s economic empowerment in the EIB’s business model.
The strategy applies to EIB’s activities worldwide and focuses on three thematic areas of action:
In the spotlight
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
Bologna: A pioneer in inclusive urban planning
Discover how Bologna is reshaping urban planning with gender-sensitive design, inclusive infrastructure, and sustainable development goals
The things we take for granted: A tech start-up space for Ena
Ena founded her company, Metabelly, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had recently returned from Australia, where she completed her PhD specializing in the study of the microbiome. Unable to find a job, she decided to start a company focused on microbiome analytics and prebiotic production. She has been growing and developing her business with the assistance of the newly opened Technology Park Split, a hub for tech entrepreneurs. The European Investment Bank supported the City of Split in creating this largest technology park in Croatia.
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
The things we take for granted: A faster commute for Monika
Monika lives in the western part of Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Every day, she commutes to work in the northern part of the city. Today, her commute is smooth and efficient, thanks to the relatively new Metro Line 5, which takes her from home to work in just 40 minutes. Before Metro Line 5 was operational, she had to take a bus to the nearest metro station and endure traffic jams, often uncertain if she would arrive on time. We supported the construction of Metro Line 5 and the purchase of rolling stock to operate it.
No oxymoron
An ‘ethical bank’ redefines banking by supporting women-led businesses, projects in less-developed regions, and empowering refugees across Italy
A future of diversity
A local bank in Mauritania offers loans to give female entrepreneurs and youth a better chance to run a business or get a job
A facility for fairness
Innovative credit for SMEs backs jobs for women, youth and other vulnerable social groups in the Serbia
Seeds for local growth
EIB Global invests in Kenyan women’s businessesso they can weather economic shocks and grow