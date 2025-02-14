Search En menu en ClientConnect
Digital economy

Support for the digital economy is key to boosting technological innovation and services and essential to driving productivity growth.

In line with the main goals of the EU’s Digital Agenda, the EIB is committed to supporting Europe’s growing data traffic by investing in high-speed internet, mobile networks and cloud computing. We therefore provide finance and technical expertise for projects that further these ambitions.

  Find out more about our work on Innovation, digital and human capital

Download: digitalisation in Europe 2022-2023  

Almost all aspects of everyday life and business are becoming increasingly digital. That is why broadband networks, software development, cyber security and innovative digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain are priority areas for the EIB. The smart use of green digital technologies can also serve as a key enabler for climate action and environmental sustainability. They can help to better allocate resources, reduce emissions and pollution, and prevent biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.

In 2024, the EIB supported small business, start-ups and larger companies as well as the public sector to drive digitalisation and innovation in the EU and beyond. Our financing helped to boost new digital business models, enabling 854 000 subscriptions for 5G services.

Projects eligible for financing

We finance digital economy projects involving various aspects of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, equipment, services, applications, research and development. Examples include:

  • Mobile, TV broadcasting and transmission networks that enable national or international connectivity through high-capacity fibre-optic cables, satellites or submarine cables outside the EU
  • Data centre facilities and hosted services such as cloud computing
  • Manufacturing of handsets, network equipment, software, audio-visual equipment, displays (e.g., LCD) and chips (nano- and microelectronics)
  • ICT applications for the automotive, electricity and healthcare industries
  • Public services, such as e-government, e-health and e-business

Deep tech innovation in smart connected technologies

Deep tech innovation in smart connected technologies: A comparative analysis of SMEs in Europe and the United States aims to guide policymakers, industry and the broader public by providing a comprehensive analysis of small and medium-sized firms that have been developing fourth industrial revolution technology over the past decade. It focuses on technologically advanced businesses that have actively patented these technologies, as opposed to small businesses that are simply making use of these advances.

Using data collected from a survey of 625 small and medium firms, the study provides decision-makers in the public and private sectors, as well as investors, with insights into the specific challenges facing technologically innovative firms in Europe.

Explore the report  
What's the Matter - Digitalisation

Did you know that one out of four European companies did not invest in digital transformation last year? When talking about digitalisation, what is the position of Europe in the world? Who is leading? What are the challenges? Is there any link between investing in innovative digital technologies and fighting climate change?

Watch the first episode of our new video series to find the answers. Together with EIB experts, we examine the state of digitalisation. From Luxembourg, the heart of Europe, to the whole world: this is What’s the Matter.

Watch the video  

Case studies

Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects.

  •
    14 February 2025

    From innovation hub to electric highways

    Charge&Go takes its charging network out of a university innovation hub into infrastructure and an app that gets more electric cars on Serbian roads

    Digital and telecoms Technology Artificial intelligence Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 6 February 2025

    How to bring startups to global markets

    EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups

    Start-ups Transport Networks Digital and telecoms Technology Science Artificial intelligence Western Balkans Development solutions Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure Energy
  • 9 January 2025

    Digital schools across Serbia

    A programme for digitalisation in Serbia's schools helps the Roma minority

    Internet Digital and telecoms Telecommunication Technology Western Balkans Schools Education and training Development solutions Information technology Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
  • 6 May 2024

    An AI model for a small-ish language

    Artificial intelligence language-processing tools in the Innovation Centre of Belgrade University makes businesses faster, more efficient.

    Digital and telecoms Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 26 February 2024

    Digital education in Serbia

    Thanks to the Connected Schools project, Serbia has digitalised over 3,000 schools both in rural and urban areas

    Digital and telecoms Western Balkans Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 12 February 2024

    The EIB Group Forum 2024

    The second edition of the EIB Group Forum took place in Luxembourg with senior policymakers, business leaders, academics, and civil society representatives. Over the two days, keynote speakers and panellists shared insights about the growth outlook for the European economy, against the backdrop of war, inflation, and tight financial conditions, which have added to chronic structural challenges such as an ageing population. ---------------------------------

    SMEs Climate change Climate Digital and telecoms Climate finance Climate action Diversity and gender Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 21 December 2023

    The invisible made visible

    A German health tech startup is using artificial intelligence to reduce time spent on medical reports, digitalise healthcare and improve patient care.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Health and life sciences Digital and telecoms Venture debt Covid-19 InvestEU Artificial intelligence Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 16 May 2023

    Digital food security from Serbia

    A new building for the BioSense Institute in Novi Sad provides state-of-the-art facilities and equipment for digital agriculture research

    Digital and telecoms Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 20 April 2023

    Silicon Valley in the Middle East

    Two venture capital funds are creating the next tech leaders in Africa and the Middle East, boosting digitalisation and creating jobs for young people and women.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital SMEs Digital and telecoms Pakistan Asia and the Pacific Southern Neighbourhood Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 28 March 2023

    Takeaways from the EIB Group Forum

    An unchecked selective summary of the event that reviews the key takeaways with a focus on economic policy.

    Digital and telecoms Econ stories Armenia Eastern Neighbourhood Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
