Almost all aspects of everyday life and business are becoming increasingly digital. That is why broadband networks, software development, cyber security and innovative digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain are priority areas for the EIB. The smart use of green digital technologies can also serve as a key enabler for climate action and environmental sustainability. They can help to better allocate resources, reduce emissions and pollution, and prevent biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.
In 2024, the EIB supported small business, start-ups and larger companies as well as the public sector to drive digitalisation and innovation in the EU and beyond. Our financing helped to boost new digital business models, enabling 854 000 subscriptions for 5G services.
Projects eligible for financing
We finance digital economy projects involving various aspects of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, equipment, services, applications, research and development. Examples include:
- Mobile, TV broadcasting and transmission networks that enable national or international connectivity through high-capacity fibre-optic cables, satellites or submarine cables outside the EU
- Data centre facilities and hosted services such as cloud computing
- Manufacturing of handsets, network equipment, software, audio-visual equipment, displays (e.g., LCD) and chips (nano- and microelectronics)
- ICT applications for the automotive, electricity and healthcare industries
- Public services, such as e-government, e-health and e-business
