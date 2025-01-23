Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
France: EIB and the Toulouse City Council sign their first finance contract for the "Toulouse Education" project

23 January 2025
  • €180 million over 25 years for school, pre-school and youth facilities benefiting more than 10 000 children
  • More than 100 000 m² of educational facilities will be built, expanded or refurbished to meet the growing demand for infrastructure due to the attractiveness of the area
  • When the works are completed, these facilities will be highly energy-efficient, reducing their carbon footprint and improving their climate change resilience

Mayor of Toulouse and President of Toulouse Métropole Jean-Luc Moudenc, EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, and Deputy Mayor Marion Lalane-de-Laubadère in charge of the Education and Progression project “Bien Grandir”, today formally signed a major financing operation worth €180 million to support an ambitious investment programme for the city’s school and educational facilities.

This funding will make it possible to carry out some 40 projects, including the creation of 12 school groups, the refurbishment and extension of 13 schools and 10 other facilities and amenities for children (in particular nurseries, but also sports facilities, swimming pools, cultural and community centres) for the benefit of more than 10 000 young people.

With clear objectives in terms of energy saving, reducing carbon emissions and greening school facilities (oasis schoolyards, photovoltaic installations, improving the energy performance of buildings), more than 100 000 m² of educational facilities will be built, expanded or refurbished in France’s fourth largest city.

These operations will help create climate-resilient infrastructure and are part of the ‘Toulouse + Fraîche’ (Cooling Down Toulouse) plan, initiated in 2021 by Toulouse City Council, which is recognised as a pioneering local authority in urban cooling.

With this loan, the EIB becomes a key partner in financing Toulouse City Council's public policies. This low-interest, tailored loan will help secure 50% of the identified financing needs for the education sector until 2030.

“Preparing for the future means, above all, securing the investments needed to provide a sustainable and high-quality public service. The partnership signed today with the European Investment Bank reinforces our commitment to ensure that, for the next 25 years, young and very young children in Toulouse will have invigorating environments – schools and crèches – while at the same time accelerating the green transition of these buildings,” said Mayor of Toulouse Jean-Luc Moudenc.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “This new partnership between the EIB and the City of Toulouse reflects our shared commitment to climate. Education is key for economic development, innovation and social inclusion, and is an investment priority of the EU public bank. We are pleased to support Toulouse City Council in its projects to build and refurbish educational infrastructure, incorporating high standards of energy performance and solutions adapted to climate challenges.”

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. In the education sector, which is one of its priorities, the EIB financed investment projects in France in 2024 to the tune of almost €1.5 billion (€1.44 billion), a figure that rose sharply from the €900 million provided in 2023. The EIB finances education facilities for all ages, from early childhood (crèches) to higher education – including nursery, primary, lower and upper secondary schools in both the public and private sectors. In 2024, it provided additional support of €235 million to the Occitanie region for the refurbishment and construction of new upper secondary schools. The European Investment Bank has now been supporting Toulouse Métropole for more than 30 years in the implementation of its decarbonised urban mobility strategy.

Related project(s)

EDUCATION TOULOUSE

The Project will finance the renovation, extension and new construction of public pre-primary and primary education facilities in the city of Toulouse. It also includes transversal operations for digitalisation, works related to energy transition and regreening of school courtyards.

Signed | 28/11/2024

Contact

Andrea Morawski

Press Office

Reference

2025-018-EN

Related tags

  • Ambroise FAYOLLE
  • management committee
  • Education and training
