EDUCATION TOULOUSE

Summary sheet
The project will finance the renovation, extension, new construction of public pre-primary and primary education facilities in the city of Toulouse.
The upgrade of the public education infrastructure will adapt the pre-primary and primary school network to the changes of the local demand, aiming to provide a better learning environment for the youngest pupils. Additionally, the project aims to improve the energy performance of the school buildings.
Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities although educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The EIB will further verify during the project appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to meet at least the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
The promoter has to ensure that all contracts for the project implementation have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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