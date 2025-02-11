Belgium and the EIB

The EIB has played a vital role in financing Belgium’s sustainable development. We co-financed nearly all of Belgium’s North Sea wind parks, which provide clean electricity to over one million households.

Our investments also supported the state-of-the-art health campus in Leuven, the redevelopment of La Croisette in Dinant, and flood resilience and social housing projects in the Walloon region. Additionally, we backed Belgian entrepreneurs and life science innovators.