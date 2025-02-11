Belgium and the EIB

The EIB has played a vital role in financing Belgium’s sustainable development. We co-financed nearly all of Belgium’s North Sea wind parks, which provide clean electricity to over one million households.
Our investments also supported the state-of-the-art health campus in Leuven, the redevelopment of La Croisette in Dinant, and flood resilience and social housing projects in the Walloon region. Additionally, we backed Belgian entrepreneurs and life science innovators.
At a glance
1962
€ 39.18 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Belgium by priority
EIB activity in Belgium by sector since start of operations
EIB stories in Belgium
The missing link in Europe’s energy transition
Electricity grids need significant investment if Europe wants to meet climate goals and offer affordable green power to everyone
How innovation is improving construction
Pioneering firms in Europe are investing in digitalisation and innovation in construction to increase the supply of affordable and sustainable housing
Why is there a housing crisis and how do we fix it?
Europe’s housing crisis hurts young people, vulnerable groups and the overall economy. Solutions include more financing, faster ways to build and less red tape.
‘I thought we’d arrived at a town rather than a hospital’
Discover how UZ Leuven hospital in Belgium combines clinical care, research, and teaching to pioneer better healthcare, with support from the European Investment Bank.
The things we take for granted in Europe
We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
The world’s first artificial energy island
Belgium will boost wind power energy by building the world’s first offshore energy island, enhancing grid links and supporting Europe’s clean energy transition.
Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off
Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.
Security in every sector
Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said
Get EIB support in Belgium
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Belgium
