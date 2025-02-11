Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Portugal and the EIB

We have worked in Portugal since 1976, modernising public infrastructure, supporting small businesses, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Beyond financing the iconic Vasco da Gama Bridge, our investments have played a key role in fostering innovation and advancing Portugal’s green transition.

We have supported the construction of the Lisbon Hospital, the development of low-carbon infrastructure at national airports, and the expansion of solar and wind energy production, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient economy.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Portugal.

1976

START OF OPERATIONS

505

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

54.89 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

1

LOCAL PARTNERS

Last year’s EIB Group activity in Portugal by priority

(In € million, last updated at previous year end)

EIB activity in Portugal by sector since start of operations

EIB Group activity in Portugal in 2024  

Portugal's wind power wonder

Immerse yourself in Europe’s innovative climate solutions with EIB 360°!

Climb the heights of the floating wind turbines in the Atlantic that are part of Europe’s green energy revolution.

Go with the EIB 360° video crew on an unforgettable journey to the northern coast of Portugal to visit continental Europe’s first floating wind farm, a marvel of engineering that you must experience to believe.

You’ll learn how just three turbines — each more than 200 metres tall — are providing power for 60 000 people in Viana do Castelo, and why this type of project, built with the support of the EIB, is the future of off-shore wind power.

Enter the EIB 360° experience  

EIB stories in Portugal

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Portugal and beyond.
  • 8 May 2025

    The things we take for granted in Europe

    We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)

    Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)

    Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 8 March 2025

    Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off

    Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.

    Diversity and gender Management committee Nadia Calviño Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Social infrastructure
  • 7 March 2025

    Security in every sector

    Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Security and defence Climate and environment Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 5 December 2024

    President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals

    Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------

    Management committee Nadia Calviño Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  • 27 June 2024

    Portugal and the EIB

    We have worked in Portugal since 1976, upgrading key infrastructure and improving access to finance for small businesses. We supported urban rehabilitation projects in the city of Lisbon, helping to transform it into a better place for families and businesses. We also invested in The Navigator Company to improve production at the Figueira da Foz pulp plant.

    Infrastructure Urban development Portugal European Union Social infrastructure
  • 4 June 2024

    What the EU has done for us

    What has the EU done for us since the last European Parliament elections in 2019? Here are some of the highlights.

    Management committee Nadia Calviño Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  • 8 May 2024

    Higher education conquests aided by new campus

    Nova SBE enriches the academic offer in Portugal with new academic and professional opportunities.

    Infrastructure Education and training Portugal European Union Social infrastructure
  • 8 May 2024

    A landmark project since 1998

    The Vasco da Gama Bridge, a historic landmark in Portugal, has revolutionised local mobility and connected the cities on both sides of the Tagus River

    Infrastructure Portugal European Union

Get EIB support in Portugal

We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Small projects

For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)

Contact our local partners  

Large projects

For large projects 
(exceeding 25m)

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

The EIB economic survey of investments in Portugal

The EIB, with the help of dozens of academics, practitioners and policymakers, surveyed 12,500 firms and 500 big cities across Europe to find out what is driving or holding back investment.

Discover the latest results  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact us directly at our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press Secretariat:
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Stay up to date

News
Publications
Videos
